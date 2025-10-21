Tucson City Council unanimously denies Trump’s higher ed compact, calls it ‘political intrusion’

On Oct. 8, the Tucson City Council unanimously passed a resolution opposing the Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education, a Trump-backed proposal sent to nine leading research institutions, including the University of Arizona in Tucson.

The compact, publicly issued on Oct. 1, calls for universities to prohibit discrimination based on race, gender, and political beliefs in admissions and hiring, affirm protections for free speech, and increase transparency in federally-funded research.

Universities were asked to respond by Oct. 20, with a proposed signing deadline of Nov. 21.

Tucson leaders pushed back during the meeting and framed the initiative as political overreach. Councilmember Rocque Perez called the compact “an intrusion into our community and to the lives and livelihoods of thousands of Tucsonans.”

Mayor Regina Romero said the compact was “an intrusion by this administration that is purely political.”

On Oct. 6, the University of Arizona Faculty Senate voted 40–8 to formally oppose the higher education compact. Faculty Senate Chair Leila Hudson referred to the document as “a poisoned apple,” explaining that “federal funds are not a drug that we need a quick fix of to be forever extortable.”

Professor Lucy Ziurys went further, calling the offer “extortion” and warning that it would require faculty to surrender constitutional rights “so the administration can possibly receive funding for their pet projects.”

University spokesperson Mitch Zak said the compact remains under review to assess “its content, scope, legal ramifications, and potential implications.”

While the University of Arizona has not yet reached a final decision, other institutions, including MIT and Brown University, have already declined to sign. Conservative critics say the backlash highlights a broader trend in higher education, where progressive institutions resist reforms aimed at restoring merit-based standards and depoliticizing campuses.

Campus Reform contacted the University of Arizona and the Tucson City Council for comment. No responses were received by the time of publication.