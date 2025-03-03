Tulane University prof pays for ‘LGBTQ+’ flags and graduation cords to protest Trump’s war on gender ideology

A professor at Tulane University in Louisiana has begun purchasing “LGBTQ+” graduation cords and flags for students who identify as such in order to promote “visual activism” as a way to protest President Donald Trump’s administration.

“I want these folks to feel like, if they want to be out, I’m going to give them the opportunity for visual activism that takes up space and shows people we’re here,” Scott Nolan said, according to The Tulane Hullabaloo, the school’s student newspaper.

Nolan, a Professor of Practice in American Politics, is buying the cords and flags to demonstrate against President Trump’s recent measures to combat gender ideology and protest women’s sports and private spaces.

“I see a Trump administration trying to attack trans people,” Nolan explained. “[A]nd an attack on one part of the LGBTQ acronym is really an attack on the entire community and the allies and families and organizations which affirm our dignity and have a place for us.”

On Feb. 5, President Trump signed an executive order pulling federal funds from schools that allow male athletes to compete on and against women’s teams.

The president’s action was lauded by women’s sports activists, such as the Leadership Institute’s Riley Gaines, who was in attendance when President Trump signed the order, and former NCAA athlete Paula Scanlan, who said: “This executive order is such a win, and it is a win for the young girls, not just the NCAA champions, but for the middle-school athletes, for the benchwarmers, for the girls who are just breaking into the bottom of the roster.”

On Jan. 20, his first day in office, the president also signed an executive order stating: “It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female.”

Nolan has a Ph.D. in Political Science from the University of New Orleans, where he wrote his dissertation on “Media Coverage of LGBTQ Issues: Legal, Religious, and Political Framing,” as seen from his curriculum vitae.

He is the author of “LGBT Americans in the U.S. Political System,” and currently teaches courses on “LGBTQ Politics,” and “Race, Gender, and Sexuality in the Law.”

Campus Reform has contacted Tulane University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.