Tulane University selects 'advocate for social justice, inclusion, and equity issues' for new DEI role

The position focuses on ‘promot[ing] the academic success of historically underserved undergraduate students and assists the Director in strategic planning for the Center.’

The position is just one part of Tulane's broader DEI strategy.

Judah Newsom '26 | Michigan Correspondent
April 16, 2024, 11:43 am ET

A university in New Orleans recently hired a self-described “advocate for social justice, inclusion, and equity issues.”

Tulane University has filled a position for Associate Director at its Center for Academic Equity (CAE), a role that “oversees the planning and implementation of programs and activities designed to promote the academic success of historically underserved undergraduate students and assists the Director in strategic planning for the Center,” according to a job listing on HigherEdJobs.com

The position was posted on March 19, and is “no longer an active posting on HigherEdJobs” as of April 3. 

[RELATED: NYU willing to pay up to 275k for prof with ‘Racism and inequality expertise’]

Since advertising for the position, Tulane hired Dr. Ariana Vargas to fill the role, who “lived out her life’s mission as an educator and advocate for social justice, inclusion, and equity issues by contributing to efforts that lead to welcoming and inclusive campus environments for diverse student populations,” according to her staff page. 

The Associate Director at the CAE also “manages the NTC Summer Experience bridge program, known as ConnecTU, including acting as a liaison with the Office of Admission, recruiting faculty, planning coursework, and co-curricular programming, and overseeing all summer programming with students,” and “supervises the Center’s programming staff, oversees student support efforts, and manages the day-to-day operations of the Center,” wrote HigherEdJobs.com

The job posting lists the position as “exempt, salaried,” and “assigned to pay grade 26,” which earns an annual salary ranging from $52,500 to $89,300, according to the Tulane compensation structure

The CAE is only one of Tulane’s DEI initiatives. The Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee, for example, “develops and participates in programs, exhibits, materials, and other forms of outreach that engage both library staff and the broader Tulane community in deepening their understanding of [DEI] issues,” according to the committee page. 

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: College deletes race-based job posting after news inquiry]

Another initiative, “A Strategy for Tomorrow,” is a “university-wide strategic planning process to guide our [DEI] and anti-racism initiatives.”

Tulane’s website states that in order “to become a truly great university – defined by breakthrough discovery, world-class scholarship and transformative personal growth and enrichment – Tulane must be an equitable, diverse and inclusive community that welcomes and supports a diverse array of students, faculty and staff.”

Campus Reform has reached out to the CAE for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

