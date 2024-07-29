Two Christian universities invite Jewish students, condemn anti-Semitism at other schools

The leaders of two Christian universities have co-signed an open letter, writing that Jewish students will be welcomed at their respective schools and criticizing other higher education institutions for failing to protect Jewish students.



The letter was co-signed and published on Wednesday by the president of Indiana Wesleyan University, Jon S. Kulaga, and the president of Colorado Christian University, Eric K. Hogue.



“We write to express our profound shock and indignation in response to the surge of hate and violence directed against Jewish and Israeli individuals on university campuses across the United States earlier this year,” the letter states.



“We want to make it clear to our nation and the world that our Christian institutions will not tolerate this behavior,” the letter continues. “We also want to express our profound concern that the terrible events we all witnessed at the end of the 2023-2024 academic year are already being forgotten. What we have all seen reveals a profound problem in the culture of many institutions, a problem which must be addressed.”



The presidents contended that the university system is predicated upon Judeo-Christian values.



“For centuries, the academy has stood as a beacon of enlightenment, embodying the Judeo-Christian values of tolerance, freedom, and human dignity. Yet, in recent days, what we have seen is an insidious darkness encroaching upon the academy. It is a darkness emblematic of other terrible periods in history.”



The university presidents also criticized the responses of other elite colleges, who in many cases allowed anti-Israel demonstrations on their campuses to get out of control.



“Revered institutions have professed a commitment to inclusion even as they welcomed clubs like Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), which spread antisemitism openly,” Kulaga and Hogue wrote. The presidents pointed out that such groups “not only refused to condemn the horrendous atrocities of October 7, 2023, but they celebrated them as legitimate acts of resistance beginning on October 8th.”



The presidents concluded by extending an invitation to Jewish students.



“Finally, we want to extend a heartfelt invitation to Jewish and Israeli students to join us on our campuses. You will be welcomed, and you will be safe.”



Several Catholic colleges and universities, such as Assumption University and Saint Louis University, have expressed their commitments to accept Jewish students at a time of increasing anti-Semitism and disruptive and violent anti-Israel protests at many colleges and universities.



Campus Reform has contacted Colorado Christian University and Indiana Wesleyan University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.