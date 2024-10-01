Two more potentially anti-Semitic attacks happen at UMich as Jewish students think of safety measures

Two more Jewish students at the University of Michigan (UMich) have been attacked, following another similar assault earlier this month.

Ann Arbor Police announced that two Jewish students were assaulted close to a home for members of a Jewish fraternity, according to the Detroit Free Press.

“The fact that these two incidents followed another disturbing incident last week has set many of us on edge,” UMich Santa Ono wrote in a statement following the assaults. “I understand the emotions many of us are feeling and we will remain vigilant and ensure that we focus on completing the investigation.”

The attack follows closely after another assault on a Jewish student that took place on Sept. 15. During that incident, unknown attackers confronted a Jewish student close to UMich’s campus, “asked if he was Jewish,” then, when he responded in the affirmative, they “[threw] him to the ground, kick[ed] him, and spit on him.”

The attacks caught the eye of U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich), who issued a press release condemning anti-Semitism and other forms of discrimination.

“As a community we must support law enforcement in investigating the facts and holding all perpetrators accountable,” Dingell stated. “We cannot allow this behavior to be normalized, ignored, or tolerated, and most importantly, we cannot let this define who we are.”

Some Jewish students have been considering measures they could take to increase safety for their campus community.

Leo Gabaron, a Jewish student at UMich, said that he and colleagues want to start a group that would involve up to 100 individuals escorting Jewish students at the university to defend them from potential violent assault. “It’s honestly sad that we’re at this point where we have students who feel unsafe walking around on campus and we have to take these measures,” he said.

The three September attacks occurred amidst an atmosphere of anti-Israel sentiments at certain segments of the school.

This September, the UMich student government, which is led by a radical anti-Israel activist from the “Shut it Down” party,” blocked funding for student groups with the goal of forcing the university to divest from Israel. The veto was circumvented by the Dean of Students Office, which guaranteed that campus student life could continue normally.

This August, anti-Israel activists disrupted an event at the school, “blocking pedestrian traffic and violating university policy.” The protesters were repeatedly warned to disperse before four of them were arrested.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Michigan for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.