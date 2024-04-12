Two-thirds of colleges require DEI courses to graduate: report

A new report found that a staggering 67% of colleges and universities across America it reviewed have Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion course requirements in order to graduate.

The report, conducted by Speech First, took a look at general education requirements at 248 colleges and found that 165 of them require students to take a DEI course to graduate.

Only 33% of colleges and universities surveyed did not have a DEI course requirement.

Additionally, the report found that ”students are subjected to courses advocating far-left ideological perspectives and pushing far-left political advocacy.”

59% of the universities surveyed that have DEI course requirements are public, while 41% are private.

Speech First Executive Director Cherise Trump told FOX Business that her organization began digging after conversations with students in college.

”We had heard about some of the trainings through freshman orientations and some of the online modules,” said Trump. “But we had not heard that you have to take full semester-long courses in order to graduate, so we wanted to look more into this and that’s when we started digging.”

”Looking at some of the courses that the students are required to take in order to satisfy these requirements, we realized that this is actually going to take a lot more effort by the states to actually disentangle DEI from campus,” she added. “However, once we take them off campus, you’re turning the spigot off, but you’re not essentially disentangling all of what they’ve been building for the last decade or so since they’ve been on there pushing this with millions of dollars of funding.”

One example provided by Speech First that would satisfy the DEI course requirement was from Loyola University Marymount University, a private Jesuit institution, was titled “Bad Catholics.”

”The goal of this course is to explore contemporary voices of loyal dissent in the catholic church,” the course description states. “The course will begin by exploring questions of teaching and authority, belief and dissent, and belonging and ”cancel culture” from theological and philosophical perspectives. We will then explore voices of dissent from Feminist theologians, Black and Latinx liberation theologians, Queer theologians, and Eco-theologians. These four areas of dissent demonstrate the plurality of discourse among contemporary Catholic theologians and the struggle over orthodox belief and right practice that take place under asymmetrical power relations.”



