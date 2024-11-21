Two UNC schools pull 'diversity' from mission statements amid system DEI overhaul

Two schools in the University of North Carolina (UNC) system have removed language on “diversity” from their mission statements.

Both UNC Wilmington and UNC Charlotte dropped such references in their missions last week, as reported by The News & Observer.

The moves come amid ongoing discussions over the future of DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) in the state’s public universities.

The UNC system removed nearly 60 DEI roles and 17 DEI offices after the board of governors voted in May to scrap a policy that mandated each campus maintain a DEI-based office.

On May 23, the UNC system also officially adopted an institutional neutrality policy, which limits each campus from expressing an official “view of social policy” or “political controversies of the day,”

The board of governors officially approved the mission statement changes for the two campuses during a meeting on Nov. 14, as noted by The News & Observer.

According to the outlet, the UNC Charlotte mission statement will no longer use the phrase “a diverse and inclusive institution,” while UNC Wilmington will discontinue the use of “culture” being reflected through the institution’s “diversity.”

The News & Observer has also reported that UNC Wilmington had been considering a change to the mission statement since 2021. When asked by the outlet if the recent language change was connected to the system’s DEI overhaul, a university spokesperson reportedly replied, “No.”

UNC Charlotte, however, has told the outlet that the mission statement change is a direct result of changes to the system’s DEI policy.

“In anticipation of those necessary changes, we updated our mission statement accordingly,” a university communications official reportedly said.

”We made changes to our mission statement to comply with UNC System policy, but we also took this opportunity to ensure our mission statement more accurately conveys what the University does, who we serve and how we accomplish our goals,” the same individual added.

In September, UNC Chapel Hill, the state’s flagship university, issued an update on how the institution was responding to the board of governor’s changes to DEI and adoption of institutional neutrality.

”Carolina’s plan maintains the University’s mission to provide support for student success, well-being and a sense of belonging,” the school wrote. “The University will continue to encourage people from all walks of life to see their paths to Carolina and once they are here, provide a welcoming environment that supports their success.”

The university also noted how former DEI-based offices would be incorporated into other divisions in order to focus on all “success” for all students: “For example, Student Affairs will coordinate the Martin Luther King Jr. Week of Celebration programming, and a new version of the Carolina Male Empowerment Network available to all members of the Carolina community within Student Wellness.”