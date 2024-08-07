U of Delaware job posting asks applicants to evaluate school practices with an ‘anti-racist lens’

Young professionals with graduate-level degrees may struggle to find work at a large northeastern university if the school decides they aren’t sufficiently “anti-racist.”

The University of Delaware (UD) is currently taking applications for the Residence Hall Coordinator position. The posting indicates that if hired, candidates will be required to “critically evaluate programs, environments, and practices through an anti-racist lens to identify and implement strategies to address inequities and increase sense of belonging for student with traditionally minoritized racial identities.”

The position, which requires applicants to have a master’s degree and at least one year of job experience involving work with college students, also lists “[C]ommitment to and knowledge of diversity, equity, and inclusion” as a qualification. In addition, whoever fills the position will be required to work to support individuals in a number of sub-communities at UD, including Puppy Raisers of UD and all-gender housing.

The requirement comes amid similar institutional changes that are a part of UD’s Anti-Racism Initiative, which aims to uphold the school’s “strong tradition of research … and service” by “promoting racial equality and equity by challenging systemic racism and promoting antiracism.”

“In response to the continuing occurrence of violence and systemic racism throughout the nation and the ever-growing racial justice movement, Black Lives Matter, University of Delaware faculty, staff, and students came together to create a grassroots initiative, the UD Anti-Racism Initiative (UDARI), in order to address instances of racial prejudice and implicit bias on campus,” the school’s website reads.

UD’s Strategic Plan, published in 2022, outlines the school’s vision for its future development and includes a section that discusses the school’s “social justice foundation.”

As part of its mission to “advance social justice principles of diversity, greater access, equity and participation for all members of the University community,” the school has pledged to “[r]eview and revise the academic curriculum in response to faculty needs to integrate diversity, equity and inclusion concepts, where appropriate, and provide pedagogical support to help faculty develop related material for their courses, consistent with evolving practices of peer institutions.”

The school also offers a “Summer Scholars” program as part of UDARI, which invites students to “immerse themselves in a research or creative project based on race, anti-racism, or racial justice.” Past projects have included helping local museums “decolonize the collection” of artifacts that they display as well as creating an “anti-racist curriculum” for elementary, middle, and high schools.

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of Delaware for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.