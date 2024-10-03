U of Wyoming women’s volleyball becomes third team to decline play against six foot tall trans-identifying player

Screenshot taken from X account of Dan Zaksheske.

The University of Wyoming’s (UW) women’s volleyball team recently refused to play their counterparts at San Jose State University (SJSU) due to the presence of a trans-identifying player on the California university’s team. The refusal marks the third such occurrence.

“After a lengthy discussion, the University of Wyoming will not play its scheduled conference match against San José State University in the UniWyo Sports Complex on Saturday, Oct. 5,” the volleyball team announced on Tuesday. “Per Mountain West Conference policy, the Conference will record the match as a forfeit and a loss for Wyoming.”

SJSU’s women’s volleyball team has Blaire Fleming, who self-identifies as a woman. Fleming, who is more than six feet tall, has played a significant role in contributing to his team’s winning streak.

UW’s team’s refusal to play against Fleming follows two other forfeitures from Boise State and Southern Utah Universities, whose women’s volleyball teams also refused to compete against SJSU.

Idaho Governor Brad Little praised Boise State’s decision to forfeit, writing: “I applaud [Boise State] for working within the spirit of my Executive Order, the Defending Women’s Sports Act. We need to ensure player safety for all of our female athletes and continue the fight for fairness in women’s sports.”

Co-captain of SJSU’s volleyball team Brooke Slusser has, along with other female athletes, filed a lawsuit against the National Collegiate Athletics Association alleging Title IX violations.

“I couldn’t comprehend the fact that there was a man on the team, and it was almost as if I was in denial for a really long time that this was happening,” Slusser told Outkick about Fleming, claiming that she was not told about Fleming’s true identity as a male. “So it was just really hard for me to wrap my head around.”

Slusser said that Fleming’s real identity was not “a topic we weren’t really allowed to talk about. It was just kind of whispers behind closed doors that this is what’s happening, but no one’s really talked about it or addressed it.”

SJSU told Outkick it was “disappointed” by the boycotts against its women’s volleyball team, claiming that the team is in “full compliance” with NCAA rules.

“It is disappointing that our SJSU student athletes, who are in full compliance with NCAA and Mountain West rules and regulations, are being denied opportunities to compete,” SJSU stated. “We are committed to supporting our student-athletes through these challenges and in their ability to compete in an inclusive, fair, safe and respectful environment.”

Campus Reform has contacted the Universities of Wyoming, Boise State, and San Jose State for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.