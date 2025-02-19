UC Berkeley hosted event denying Hamas terrorists' sexual assault of Israeli women

The University of California, Berkeley, recently hosted an event that claimed to refute the fact that Hamas terrorists raped Israeli women during the Oct. 7 massacre.

The Feb. 11 event was titled “Feminist and Queer Solidarities with Palestine.”

The event description originally stated that the speakers would “look at how Zionism has weaponized feminism, so as to serve Israel’s genocidal intent, by upholding debunked accusations of systematic Hamas mass assault,” according to J.

[Related: UC Berkeley to offer new course that describes Hamas as a ‘revolutionary resistance force fighting settler colonialism’]

The content of the event drew controversy, with one law professor, Steven Solomon, calling it “a disgustingly antisemitic new low, even at Berkeley,” as reported by Haaretz.

“By failing to take action here (with respect to the event and the class) you are putting the university’s funding at risk, making them a huge target for the nine universities to be selected for DEI audits under the new executive order, and exposing students on visas who participate in the gender studies department to deportation,” Solomon wrote, according to Haaretz.

Solomon’s statement apparently made reference to an executive order from President Donald Trump that targets terrorist-supporting non-citizen students for deportation.

UC Berkeley has caused several controversies related to anti-Semitism in the past.

[Related: Trump executive order could ‘remove’ pro-terrorist foreign students from USA, Prof. Giordano says]

The university triggered controversy in 2024 when it was made known that it was planning to offer a class accusing Israel of “settler colonialism” and, according to critics, “promot[ing] only a distorted and ahistorical view.”

In September, anti-Israel activists disrupted a lecture given by an Israeli Member of Parliament, yelling that Israel “is a terrorist state.”

Campus Reform has reached out to UC Berkeley for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.