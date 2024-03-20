UC Berkeley is latest subject of congressional investigation into campus anti-Semitism

The House Committee on Education and the Workforce has asked the University of California, Berkeley, for documents as her committee investigates anti-Semitism on campus.

Committee Chairwoman Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC) sent the letter to several leadership members at UC Berkeley, including Chancellor Dr. Carol T. Christ, President Michael V. Drake, and Board of Regents Chair Richard Leib, writing in a Tuesday letter that “Several recent incidents have been particularly troubling.”

”We have grave concerns regarding the inadequacy of UC Berkeley’s response to antisemitism on its campus,” Foxx wrote.

The letter cited several recent incidents at UC Berkeley, including one on Feb. 26 when several organizations hosted Ran Bar Yoshafat, a former soldier for the IDF and lawyer, for an event titled “Israel at War: Combat the Lies,” which was intended to focus on international law.

Bears for Palestine, a Pro-Palestine group at the University of California, Berkeley, announced on social media before the event that it would be “SHUTTING IT DOWN.”

The event was ultimately relocated to an off-campus building as protesters gained access to the building and shut the event down. Several students were also allegedly assaulted during the event, and the university said that protesters broke windows.

Foxx requested the following information from UC Berkeley: