UC Berkeley offers student-led course on ‘sexual pleasure’ with ‘kink topics’ and ‘goddess’ instructor

The University of California, Berkeley now offers a course on “Topics in Sexual Health: Sexual Pleasure” as a part of its Sexual Health Education Program (SHEP) this semester.

The course is a DeCal–or “Democratic Education at Cal”–which means it is taught by students.

“Students will be educated in pleasure anatomy, safer sex methods, kink topics, sexual pleasure techniques, communication, LGBTQ+ sex, sexual pleasure with disabilities, and other topics surrounding the sexual human body and pleasure,” a promotional Instagram post reads.

The student-led course has reached maximum attendee capacity, according to the university’s academic guide. It will run from Jan. 21 to May 9.

The class is “designed to be a safe space for judgment-free education and discussion for students to engage in,” the course description states.

One of the course instructors is Robin Mills, a “Senior Health Coordinator” who lists “goddess” among her pronouns and who “strives to empower young people to keep it safe and sexy.” Her profile page lists the quote: “Life is sexually transmitted.”

SHEP, which falls under Berkeley’s University Health Services, aims to “empower students to feel comfortable with their bodies and make informed decisions about their sex and sexuality, including whether or not to be sexually active.”



In addition to the “Sexual Pleasure” course, SHEP provides students with “safer sex supplies” such as “[i]nternal/external condoms and lube,” personal sessions to discuss sex with a “sexpert,” and HIV testing.

Campus Reform has contacted SHEP, UC Berkeley, and Robin Mills for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.