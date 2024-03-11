UC Berkeley student speaks out about 'horrific day for Jewish students,' says freshman female was 'choked' during violent protest: WATCH

The co-president of a pro-Israel organization at the University of California, Berkeley told Campus Reform that the violent protests of Feb. 26, which left several students injured, was “one of the most horrific” days for Jewish students at the institution.

Danielle Sobkin is the co-president of Bears for Israel, which joined several organizations in hosting Ran Bar Yoshafat, a former soldier for the IDF and lawyer, for an event titled “Israel at War: Combat the Lies,” which was intended to focus on international law.

Bears for Palestine, a Pro-Palestine group at the University of California, Berkeley, announced on social media before the event that it would be “SHUTTING IT DOWN.”

“So [Ran Bar Yoshafat] was actually coming to speak about international law, which, again, I don’t think the greater community really understood,” Sobkin said. “And it turned into, you know, one of the most horrific days for Jewish students on campus.”

Sobkin said she “immediately” reached out to UC Berkeley administration and the University of California Police Department once learning of the post from Bears for Palestine. The event was moved from one location to another on campus, as Sobkin said there was a security threat.

At the event’s original location, Wheeler Hall, Sobkin said students in classes at 5:00 p.m. could already hear protesters outside the building being disruptive, even though the event was scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

After the location was moved to Zellerbach Playhouse, Sobkin said Bears for Palestine blasted the location change on Instagram, asking protesters to come to the event’s new location.

Once people were at the event, Sobkin said they could “feel it shaking underneath the building” as pro-Palestinian protesters were banging on the doors and windows. Sobkin said protesters were “yelling, they’re screaming, they’re pushing against UCPD to try to get in.”

She said three people at the event were allegedly assaulted by protesters. One of which was a freshman girl who was “pulled into the crowd of rioters” and “choked by the neck.”

The second individual injured, Sobkin said, was a volunteer at the event who was injured while trying to keep the doors closed while protesters forcefully attempted to enter. She later went to an urgent care and got a hand brace.

Sobkin said the third individual was pulled into the crows by the protesters, who were “yelling at him, screaming and calling him slurs, calling him a dirty Jew and trying to spit on him.”

Despite the alleged assaults, Sobkin said that the University of California Police Department did “nothing.”

”There were no arrests made. There were no names taken down. And I don’t know I like I really have no words to say about this,” Sobkin said.

Sobkin said Yoshafat was able to continue speaking after a period of time, but the event moved to a different location.

Almost one week after the incident, UC Berkeley announced a criminal investigation into the protests, as Campus Reform reported.

”After we sent last week’s message, UCPD and OPHD received reports that two of the Jewish students who organized the event, as well as some of the attendees, were subjected to overtly antisemitic expression. UCPD is investigating these two alleged incidents, which also included allegations of physical battery, as hate crimes. They are also investigating other reports of illegal conduct, including one additional allegation of physical battery upon a student. One criminal suspect has been identified to date, for trespassing,” administrators said.

The statement went on to assert that the protests were “unacceptable” and weren’t in alignment with the First Amendment:

”In the wake of protesters’ efforts to shut down the event, a criminal investigation has been launched. We intend to gain a complete picture of what happened and hold accountable individuals or groups responsible for violations of the law and/or our policies,” administrators said. “This university has a long history of commitment to and support for nonviolent political protest that respects the First Amendment rights of others. That is not what occurred on Feb. 26. It was not peaceful civil disobedience. We condemn it in the strongest possible terms.”