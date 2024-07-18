UC San Diego group that called for Israel’s destruction says attack on Trump was ‘staged’

Following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, the University of California, San Diego’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine posted an Instagram story calling the attack “staged” and saying it is a distraction from the Israel-Hamas war.

“[T]here was a horrific massacre of close to 100 palestinians in khan younis today and people won’t be talking about it at all because we just have to accept that apparently people care more about trumps staged assassination attempt!!!!!! WAKE UPPPP,” the student organization posted.



Earlier on the day of the attempted assassination of Trump, the Israeli military targeted two Hamas commanders–including Muhammad Deif, the leader of Hamas’s military arm–in an airstrike close to the Gazan city of Khan Younis.



UCSD’s SJP chapter’s constitution says its mission is to “promote justice, human rights, and the right of self-determination for the Palestinian people.”



An amendment states that SJP “refuses to take part in whitewashing Israel’s public image and therefore rejects any Israeli-Palestinian meetings that do not recognize our inalienable rights, and explicitly aims to resist Israel’s occupation, colonization and apartheid.”



Jackie Xu, a UCSD alumna, told Campus Reform regarding the SJP’s post: “I think the people who believe the assassination was staged [are] the same people who believed and said Trump is Hitler and need[s] to be eliminated . . . They are trying to distract from the fact [that] their words probably affected a young man who attempted to murder President Trump but got an innocent man killed.”



UCSD’s SJP chapter previously posted other controversial opinions on social media.



The SJP chapter recently wrote calling for the destruction of Israel: “A ceasefire is not enough. Any state that can occupy and bombard a population every few years cannot exist. The Zionist entity must fall.”



The UCSD SJP chapter had a hand in planning the anti-Israel encampment at the school, which concluded with 64 of the protestors getting arrested on May 6.



Campus Reform has contacted UCSD and the school’s SJP for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.