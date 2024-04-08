Opinion
UC San Diego student gov passes anti-Israel resolution following massive rally of anti-Semites on campus

Following a large anti-Israel rally on campus, the UCSD student government passed an ‘Association-Wide Boycott and Divestment’ resolution targeted at the Jewish State.

‘Last week, my laboratory was desecrated. . . . They are trying to make it uncomfortable for Jewish faculty and students here at UCSD,’ said one professor.

Michael Duke | New York Correspondent
April 8, 2024, 6:00 pm ET

The student government of the University of California, San Diego recently passed an anti-Israel divestment resolution following an anti-Israel protest on campus. 

This March, the Associated Students of UCSD (ASUCSD), which calls itself the “recognized undergraduate student government,” passed an “Association-Wide Boycott and Divestment” resolution in an ASUCSD Senate vote that came one day following a massive anti-Israel protest on the school’s campus that took place on March 6.

[RELATED: UC Davis student govt has $20 million budget, uses it to play politics]

The resolution establishes a “Special Committee on Human-Rights Advisory” whose purpose is to “[ensure] ethical spending in alignment with human rights and the presented concerns of the undergraduate student body” and “[p]rovide infrastructure to ASUCSD for implementing Association-wide Boycott and Divestment from Israel and Corporations Complicit in the Ongoing Genocide in Gaza.”

The measure is supported by many anti-Israel groups at UCSD, including the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), the Muslim Student Association, Jewish Voices for Peace, and Faculty for Justice in Palestine, according to the resolution text. 

The resolution also refers to Israel’s counterattack against the terrorist group Hamas following the Oct. 7 massacre of Jewish civilians as a “genocide” and mentions the work of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which aims to pressure Israel through economic means. 

The BDS movement has been repeatedly condemned as anti-Semitic by several groups.

[RELATED: Over 70% of Jewish students feel less safe on college campuses after Oct. 7: POLL]

The March 6 UCSD protest was gathered in support of the divestment resolution and saw more than 2,000 demonstrators in what the SJP advertised as “the biggest protest in UCSD history,” according to the UCSD paper The Guardian

The protest elicited some pushback, with UCSD professor Thomas Levy saying: “Last week, my laboratory was desecrated. They put all kinds of Palestinian propaganda on the doors, covering my name. . . . They are trying to make it uncomfortable for Jewish faculty and students here at UCSD.

Campus Reform has reached out to UCSD and UCSD’s SJP for comment. This article will be updated accordingly. 

