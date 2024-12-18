UC San Francisco med school to hold event led by unhinged prof who said 'Whites are psychopaths'

The University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine will offer a webinar in February that will feature a speaker who thinks that all white people are “psychopaths.”

The webinar, “Understanding the Roots of Racism and Bias: Anti-Blackness, and Its Links to Whiteness, White Racism, Privilege, and Power 2024,” will take place from Feb. 20-21, will cost up to $575 for admission, and feature Dante King as the speaker.

[RELATED: No apology: Yale releases lukewarm statement on speaker who said she dreams of shooting white people]

King, an activist and speaker who supports Critical Race Theory, spoke at the University of California, San Francisco in February. At that time, he claimed that “Whites are psychopaths, and their behavior represents an underlying biologically transmittable proclivity with roots deep in their evolutionary history.”

He claimed that those who refuse to believe that white people are psychotic by virtue of their “evolutionary history” were in “denial.”

King also claimed that “rape culture in America is a legal, economic, and moral institution” and that it is “written in the law” that “you can rape black women.”

King further stated that violent crime and robbery committed by certain individuals is justified, saying: “that’s just human nature.”

[RELATED: Study co-led by Rutgers shows that DEI initiatives can increase division and hostility]

The webinar will serve as a “multi-day intensive group workshop focused on disrupting racism and racial bias.” The program aims to teach participants to, among other things, “Identify and understand racism as psychological, sociological, and legal, as the main property and function of government, governance, and culture,” “Examine racial sanctioning rooted in colorism,” and “Highlight racial inequalities and inequities through the realm of anti-Blackness, the experiences of non-White.”

The webinar counts towards Continuing Education Credit, something that physicians are mandated to achieve, the Daily Wire pointed out.

Campus Reform reached out to the University of California, San Francisco, and Dante King for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.