UChicago grads who participated in Anti-Israel encampment receive diplomas despite disruptive protest

Five students at the University of Chicago who previously had their degrees delayed for participating in a campus anti-Israel encampment have recently been given their diplomas.

As Campus Reform reported in June, the five UChicago seniors were allowed to take part in the university’s commencement ceremony, but were told that they would receive their diplomas at an unspecified later time.

“The protests on campus in spring of 2024 brought about multiple formal complaints alleging that students violated University policies,” UChicago spokesperson Gerald McSwiggan told The Chicago Sun-Times. “As part of this process, degrees may be withheld until the case is resolved. Degrees can be conferred expeditiously after a case is dismissed.”

The five students—Rayna Acha, Andrew Basta, Youssef Hasweh, Kelly Hui, and another who wishes to remain anonymous—will each receive their diplomas in the mail, according to the Sun-Times.

Hasweh argued that the entire process has been “unfair,” before doubling down on his anti-Israel stance in comments made to the Sun-Times.

“Going through this, it was so unfair,” Hasweh told the outlet. “Like I was meant to start my life and I was meant to get a job and be an alum officially, and they just kind of halted my life essentially and my career trajectory to unjustly name us when none of our names were even in these complaints.”

“The job is not done. I will be back, but now I’ll just be working a different lens,” he added. “Now I’m officially an alum, so the university will never get rid of me and that won’t stop until they de-invest from all Israeli entities, and that’s when I move on, that’s what I consider my degree.”

Campus Reform has reported about the anti-Israel demonstrations at UChicago, which ultimately led to the university administration being forced to call in police to remove the encampment in May.

“The encampment has created systematic disruption of campus,” UChicago President Paul Alivisatos wrote in a statement on May 3 at the height of the protests. “Clear violations of policies have only increased. Our students have issued a torrent of reports of disrupted classroom learning.”

“Other disruptions include repeated destruction of an approved installation of Israeli flags, shouting down speakers they disagree with, vandalism and graffiti on historic buildings, incorporating walkways into the encampment, and co-opting the University flagpole to fly the Palestinian flag,” Alivisatos continued.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Chicago for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.