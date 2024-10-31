UChicago student arrested for ‘shoving,’ ‘kicking,’ ‘striking’ police officer during anti-Israel protest

Photo taken from Chicago Police Department's website.

A University of Chicago (UChicago) anti-Israel protest resulted in the arrest of a student who assaulted a Chicago Police Department (CPD) officer.

Manuel Rivera, the student in question, participated in an Oct. 11 protest. One of the CPD officers who tried to keep the disruptive protest under control said he felt Rivera “shove him, kick him in the legs, and strike him with an open hand to the left side of the face,” according to The Chicago Maroon.



[RELATED: University of Chicago anti-Israel campus occupiers ask for ‘supplies,’ including HIV tests, plan b, and tourniquets]

Rivera’s conduct led to him facing an aggravated battery charge, meaning he could potentially spend between three and seven years behind bars.



An unidentified woman tried to help Rivera as he was being arrested, assaulting another officer who tried to restore order.

The protest, which was hosted by the anti-Israel group UChicago United for Palestine, reportedly attracted hundreds of demonstrators. The activists blocked entry to the university, defaced a sculpture on campus, and damaged police cars.

Following the event, UChicago United for Palestine issued a statement condemning the police’s actions, saying they marked a “drastic escalation of police violence.” They defended the protesters’ disruptive actions and maligned UChicago’s police officers as “the university’s agents of brutality.”

The rally took place after the University of Chicago updated its policies to specifically ban tent encampments in order to limit further chaotic anti-Israel protests breaking out on campus.

UChicago has seen several other controversies related to anti-Israel protesters’ activities.



[RELATED: Chicago SJP protests outside Dem Rep. Brad Schneider’s home, pours ‘red liquid’ on sidewalk]

During the school’s anti-Israel encampment, protesters invited Sami Al Arian, a man who was deported after it was revealed he worked with the terrorist group Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

In August, five UChicago students were allowed to get their diplomas, despite their previous participation in the school’s unauthorized tent encampment.

On July 22, the school’s graduate student union was sued for forcing students–even non-union members–to pay union dues, which go towards “funding antisemitism,” according to the lawsuit.

Campus Reform has contacted UChicago for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.