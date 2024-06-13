UCLA Hamas-endorsed protester smacks phone out of rabbi's hand: WATCH

X: @ShabbosK

An anti-Israel protester at a third encampment at the University of California, Los Angeles smacked a phone out of a rabbi’s hand.

Rabbi Dovid Gurevich, director of Chabad at UCLA Jewish Student Center, was livestreaming the encampment from his phone on Monday when a protester could be seen smacking the phone out of his hand.

The protester attempted to confront Gurevich more, but was held back.

”We hate Zionists,” the protester said. “We love the good Jews.”

The Chabad Rabbi of UCLA was just physically assaulted live on camera. The students subsequently began calling him a “Zionist pedophile Rabbi,” telling him to “go back to Poland.” We are in such a dark, dangerous time in our country, with almost no leadership fighting back pic.twitter.com/eZN9MysrYf — Shabbos Kestenbaum (@ShabbosK) June 11, 2024

[RELATED: Students who invaded Stanford president’s office and injured cop slapped with felony charges]

Gurevich told Fox 11 that the protester singled him out.

”Being confronted by people with masks is a little bit disturbing,” Gurevich said. ”I’m very visibly Jewish. I was wearing my yarmulke hat, so I’m sure it had a lot to do with that. If they perceive Jewish people as the enemy, then we’re worth, I guess, singling out and attacking.”

Braziel, UCLA’s Associate Vice Chancellor for Campus Safety called the third encampment protest “completely unacceptable.”

”The demonstration activity disregarded our values as a community, violated our campus policies and broke the law. These actions injured people, threatened the safety of our community and vandalized our campus. These actions also prevented students from completing their final exams,” Braziel said.

According to the Daily Bruin, over 100 protesters set up three encampments in different areas across campus on Monday afternoon following a protest by the UC Divest Coalition and Students for Justice in Palestine at UCLA which called on the University of California to divest from companies that support the Israeli military.

[RELATED: Catholic university in Chicago gives several AWARDS to terrorism-loving SJP chapter that argued ‘Resistance is justified’]

The protesters barricaded the encampment on Monday afternoon and began reading the names of individuals who have died in Gaza.

UCPD issued several orders calling on the protesters to disperse but waited until Monday night to begin clearing out the encampment and make arrests. In total, 25 people were arrested.