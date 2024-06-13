Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

UCLA Hamas-endorsed protester smacks phone out of rabbi's hand: WATCH

​An anti-Israel protester at a third encampment at the University of California, Los Angeles smacked a phone out of a rabbi's hand.

Trending
1
Students who invaded Stanford president’s office and injured cop slapped with felony charges

By Patrick  McDonald '26

2
HOSTAGE SITUATION?: Cal State LA anti-Israel protesters occupy building with administrators still inside, university asks employees to shelter in place

By Adam Sabes 

3
Meet the UT-Austin lawyer arrested at Hamas-endorsed protest, who wrote 'We advance our struggle' after Oct. 7 attack

By Adam Sabes 

4
‘FILTHY JEWS,’ ‘GENOCIDAL F**KS’: Jewish UVA student sues school, SJP over anti-Semitic harassment

By Michael Duke 

5
New 'gender-affirming' voice course teaches college students how to sneeze, cough like opposite sex

By Patrick  McDonald '26

6
Lia Thomas ineligible for Olympics after new FINA ruling on transgender athletes

By Alexa Schwerha 

X: @ShabbosK
Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
June 13, 2024, 8:30 am ET

An anti-Israel protester at a third encampment at the University of California, Los Angeles smacked a phone out of a rabbi’s hand.

Rabbi Dovid Gurevich, director of Chabad at UCLA Jewish Student Center, was livestreaming the encampment from his phone on Monday when a protester could be seen smacking the phone out of his hand.

The protester attempted to confront Gurevich more, but was held back.

”We hate Zionists,” the protester said. “We love the good Jews.”

[RELATED: Students who invaded Stanford president’s office and injured cop slapped with felony charges]

Gurevich told Fox 11 that the protester singled him out.

”Being confronted by people with masks is a little bit disturbing,” Gurevich said.  ”I’m very visibly Jewish. I was wearing my yarmulke hat, so I’m sure it had a lot to do with that. If they perceive Jewish people as the enemy, then we’re worth, I guess, singling out and attacking.”

Braziel, UCLA’s Associate Vice Chancellor for Campus Safety called the third encampment protest “completely unacceptable.”

”The demonstration activity disregarded our values as a community, violated our campus policies and broke the law. These actions injured people, threatened the safety of our community and vandalized our campus. These actions also prevented students from completing their final exams,” Braziel said.

According to the Daily Bruin, over 100 protesters set up three encampments in different areas across campus on Monday afternoon following a protest by the UC Divest Coalition and Students for Justice in Palestine at UCLA which called on the University of California to divest from companies that support the Israeli military.

[RELATED: Catholic university in Chicago gives several AWARDS to terrorism-loving SJP chapter that argued ‘Resistance is justified’]

The protesters barricaded the encampment on Monday afternoon and began reading the names of individuals who have died in Gaza.

UCPD issued several orders calling on the protesters to disperse but waited until Monday night to begin clearing out the encampment and make arrests. In total, 25 people were arrested.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this