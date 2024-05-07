Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

UCLA moves classes online after 45 arrested for occupying building, disrupting classes

The University of California, Los Angeles, shifted classes online through Friday as 45 people were reportedly arrested for occupying a campus building and disrupting classes.

Trending
1
Theology prof: 'Dear God, please help me to hate White people'

By Ben Zeisloft  

2
'ALL THESE IDIOTS GET ADMITTED': Alan Dershowitz on student protesters: WATCH

By Nicholas Giordano 

3
Jewish ASU frat boys speak out after viral video shows them helping cops throw away Gaza Glampers' tents: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

By Michael Duke 

4
Columbia Law National Lawyers Guild says Jewish students blocking divestment are threatening 'everyone's safety'

By Adam Sabes 

5
UCSC pro-Hamas occupiers demand school cut ties with Hillel

By Adam Sabes 

6
TRASH: Humboldt campus occupiers left 8,000 LBS of debris, university says

By Adam Sabes 

Credit: FilmThePoliceLA
Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
May 7, 2024, 11:28 am ET

The University of California, Los Angeles, shifted classes online through Friday as 45 people were reportedly arrested for occupying a campus building and disrupting classes.

According to the Los Angeles Daily News, police arrested people who engaged in a sit-in at the university’s Moore Hall and a parking garage on campus.

The protesters were reportedly arrested because they refused to give their names to police or say if they were students.

The UCLA Palestine Solidarity Encampment said that around 50 people engaged in a sit-in at Moore Hall on Monday morning around 7 a.m. and were dispersed by 9 a.m.

[RELATED: Deported terrorist speaks to University of Chicago Hamas-endorsed encampment]

Another sit-in was also held at UCLA’s Dodd Hall.

Shortly after that, UCLA shifted to online learning for Monday, then announced later that classes would be remote through Friday.

ABC7 reported that the protesters were arrested for “conspiracy to commit burglary.”

[RELATED: University of South Florida anti-Israel protester brought firearm to campus, shared Hamas propaganda on Facebook: Police]

UCLA student Allyn Beltran told the outlet she isn’t happy with the shift to remote learning.

”Remote is a little bit challenging,” said Beltran. “Especially right now since we are in midterms so it does affect us a little. But it’s not so bad. The professors are still trying to teach us and get us the material covered.”

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this