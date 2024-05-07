UCLA moves classes online after 45 arrested for occupying building, disrupting classes

Credit: FilmThePoliceLA

May 7, 2024, 11:28 am ET

The University of California, Los Angeles, shifted classes online through Friday as 45 people were reportedly arrested for occupying a campus building and disrupting classes.

According to the Los Angeles Daily News, police arrested people who engaged in a sit-in at the university’s Moore Hall and a parking garage on campus.

The protesters were reportedly arrested because they refused to give their names to police or say if they were students.

The UCLA Palestine Solidarity Encampment said that around 50 people engaged in a sit-in at Moore Hall on Monday morning around 7 a.m. and were dispersed by 9 a.m.

[RELATED: Deported terrorist speaks to University of Chicago Hamas-endorsed encampment]

UCLA, 5:59 AM:



Mass detainment of protesters. pic.twitter.com/P9Jbk7DT4L — Film The Police LA (@FilmThePoliceLA) May 6, 2024

Another sit-in was also held at UCLA’s Dodd Hall.

Shortly after that, UCLA shifted to online learning for Monday, then announced later that classes would be remote through Friday.

UCLA UPDATE 🚨: All in-person classes have been cancelled effective immediately from May 6th - 10th, and moving remote due to campus “ongoing disruptions”. https://t.co/GFTWRhtOzr pic.twitter.com/l2onSkrgmP — Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) May 6, 2024

ABC7 reported that the protesters were arrested for “conspiracy to commit burglary.”

[RELATED: University of South Florida anti-Israel protester brought firearm to campus, shared Hamas propaganda on Facebook: Police]

UCLA student Allyn Beltran told the outlet she isn’t happy with the shift to remote learning.

”Remote is a little bit challenging,” said Beltran. “Especially right now since we are in midterms so it does affect us a little. But it’s not so bad. The professors are still trying to teach us and get us the material covered.”