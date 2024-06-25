UCLA warned nearly 60 anti-Israel demonstrators of possible withholding of degrees due to disorderly protests

The University of California, Los Angeles reportedly informed nearly 60 anti-Israel demonstrators that it may withhold degrees for their involvement in pro-Hamas protests that occurred on campus in recent months.

The UCLA administration sent letters with allegations of “disorderly behavior” and “failure to comply” to students who were arrested on May 2 at an anti-Israel encampment.

“No degree may be conferred until any pending allegations and any assigned sanctions and conditions have been completed,” the letters reportedly stated.

The students were also allegedly asked to attend a meeting with the university administration, after which school officials would make a final decision about whether or not to confer degrees as previously scheduled.

“Please note that during our meeting, you will be given the opportunity to explain this situation from your perspective,” the letter sent out by the administration explained.

UCLA, which uses the quarter system, had its commencement ceremony scheduled for June 17.

In his testimony before Congress, Dr. Gene Block, the Chancellor of UCLA, admitted that the university administration should have put an end to the anti-Israel encampment before it got out of hand.

“Tragically, it took several hours for law enforcement to quell the violence,” Block said. “With the benefit of hindsight, we should have been prepared to immediately remove the encampment if and when the safety of our community was put at risk.”

On May 20, Dr. Block released a statement explaining the university’s policy toward the pro-Palestine protests that had been ongoing for several weeks.

“The events of the past several weeks have fractured both our sense of community and our sense of security. They have bred anger and mistrust between Bruins, and they have led to marked frustration with how we have administered campus safety at UCLA,” he wrote in a university-wide message. “I am deeply sorry to see our community in so much pain.”



Block stated that “accountability” is necessary for the protesters, calling specific acts of violence committed on April 30 against those who partook in the encampment as “despicable.”

“I believe that accountability is critical to moving forward,” Dr. Block told the campus community in his statement. “We are continuing our criminal investigation into those who perpetrated the despicable attack on the Royce Quad encampment on April 30, as well as our review of campus safety protocols to ensure accountability and prevent failures in the future.”

Block will officially resign as UCLA chancellor on July 31.

Campus Reform has contacted UCLA for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.