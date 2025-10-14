UConn may scrap mandatory ‘Anti-Black Racism’ requirement after legal warning

Officials at the University of Connecticut could remove a graduation requirement for students to take a course in “Anti-Black Racism” due to concerns that it might be illegal.

During an Oct. 6 meeting, the university’s General Counsel’s Office advised the faculty senate that the one-credit course requirement violates federal directives.

[RELATED: UNLV diversity office pages vanish as school ‘restructures’ DEI programs]

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January targeting federally funded universities promoting “dangerous, demeaning, and immoral race- and sex-based preferences” through Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).”

“Following guidance issued by the federal government, it is the opinion of the University General Counsel’s Office that the ABR requirement as originally passed by the University Senate would be considered illegal by the current federal administration,” the faculty senate’s meeting agenda for Oct. 6 said.

The agenda cites a Department of Justice memorandum warning that universities that continue to use DEI could lose federal funding.

The faculty senate delayed voting on whether to remove the requirement on Oct. 6, deferring to its Nov. 3 meeting.

According to a description for “Anti-Black Racism,” the course “exposes students to foundational concepts related to Black consciousness, Black resistance, Black resilience, and intersectional solidarity.”

“While anti-Black racism and Black identities are global phenomena, this course focuses particularly on the U.S. context,” the description continues. “In addition, the course will introduce students to resources at UConn to continue their study and development in understanding and potentially disrupting anti-Black racism for the collective good.”

The university began requiring students to take the course in 2023.

During the Oct. 6 meeting, several faculty senators protested the potential change in requirements.

“I am deeply concerned and deeply worried that we’re entering a slippery slope situation, when next we will be afraid to teach any courses, even if they are an option,” Associate Professor of Political Science Beth Ginsberg said at the time.

“I think it sends a terrible message to our students,” Tom Bontly, an associate professor at the Philosophy Department, said.

“It sends a terrible message to communities of color at the university and anybody else who is threatened by discrimination,” Blontly continued.

He cited the “probable illegal demands” of the Trump administration as the cause for why he felt this way.

[RELATED: SLU doubles down on DEI: Oath of Inclusion, mandatory training persists despite executive order]

Many universities have had to make changes to DEI practices following state laws and federal directives. Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, cut its DEI office and programs in September, citing “federal laws and mandates.”

“The standards are clear, and we must act accordingly,” Interim President Leah Ward Sears said.

A Do No Harm report from Oct. 2 found that Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, renamed DEI initiatives on its website to “Building a Better Community within Medicine.”

Campus Reform contacted the University of Connecticut for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.