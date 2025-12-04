UConn professor with history of hateful posts drops f-bombs about Trump voters

A professor is under fire for repeatedly posting profane and hateful messages about conservatives online.

Laura Haynes, an immunology professor at the University of Connecticut, has been exposed for the second time by The Connecticut Centinal for posting several profanity-laced messages about Trump voters on the social media platform Bluesky.

“The [Trump] cult is doing everything in their power to keep Americans from getting a good education…f*** every last person who voted for this s***,” she wrote in reference to a video discussing cuts to the Department of Education.

She made a similar post 10 days later, writing of a video featuring Kamala Harris, “She was right about everything…f*** those who didn’t vote for her & those who stayed home.”

Haynes has published a flurry of other unhinged messages on the platform, including one repost that compared ICE agents to a “secret masked goon squad,” another that claimed President Trump is responsible for the death of slain West Virginia National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom, and a post insinuating that she would indulge in drug use over the Trump administration’s reduction in SNAP payments during the government shutdown.

“You have to be f****** kidding me,” Haynes lamented. “Time to take a gummy a [sic] pretend things aren’t a total s***show until morning.”

This is not the first-time that Haynes has been called out for her foul-mouthed online rants, either. The Connecticut Centinal previously reported on a number of her other posts, including one with an image reading “F*** Trump And Happy New Year.”

In a series of other posts, Haynes took aim at a number of the members of Trump’s Cabinet, including Linda McMahon, who she called “a f****** nutjob,” and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who she said is “f****** dangerous.”

In addition to her regular tirades, Haynes is also featured on the “Queer UConn Employees ‘AllyList.’”

Requirements for inclusion on this list include being able to “[r]ecognize my privilege and use it for good,” “[w]ork to develop an understanding of 2LGBTQIA+ community member issues and commit to continued personal growth,” “[b]e aware that the coming out process is not a one-time event and provide continued support,” among others.

All relevant parties have been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

