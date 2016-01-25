UCSB plans to coddle students with ‘MICRO-AFFIRMING spaces’ workshop

The University of California, Santa Barbara’s Multicultural Center will host a “microaggressions workshop” in February to help students, faculty, and staff with “identifying and challenging micro-aggressions in higher education.”

According to a screenshot of a message to students from the MCC that was posted to Facebook by UCSB student Carlos Flores, the workshop will be held on Feb. 17, and free tickets are available upon request until the space is filled.

The communique outlines three main goals for the event: “raising people’s consciousness about the harms created by everyday micro-aggressions,” “sharing in the responsibility of disrupting micro-aggressive practices rather than assigning blame to specific individuals,” and “learning how to create MICRO-AFFIRMING spaces that foster equity, inclusiveness, and people’s strengths.”

Although the event is not mandatory, Flores told Campus Reform that “it is embarrassing to see that tuition funds and taxpayer money are being used to further infantilize college students and faculty who already act like children in the bodies of adults.”

