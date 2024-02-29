UCSB suspends Multicultural Center after photos of anti-Semitic signage spark backlash

The University of California, Santa Barbara has temporarily suspended its MultiCultural Center (MCC) after anti-Semitic signage was posted inside the university department’s office.

As reported by Campus Reform, an MCC Instagram caption from earlier this week contained posters from the center’s entrance doors, which contained a sign reading “Zionists not welcome.”

University of California, Santa Barbara Associated Students President Tessa Veksler, who says she’s “unapologetically Jewish,” was targeted in the signs that were posted.

One sign painted Veksler as a “racist Zionist,” with another warning that “you can run but you can’t hide Tessa Veksler.” At least two other posters accused Veksler of “support[ing] genocide.”

[RELATED: ‘Friends’ actor David Schwimmer sounds alarm on anti-Semitic posters at UC Santa Barbara: ‘ Happening on campuses all across the country’]

“In case we aren’t clear, let’s spell it out,” read a now-deleted MCC Instagram caption earlier this week. A sign saying “Zionists not welcome,” was also seen in the story.

Additional pictures show posters inside the MCC, reading “When people are occupied, Resistance is justified,” “Zionists get 0 bitches,” and “Zionists are not welcomed! Stay away from our kitchen too!”

Following media coverage of the incident, the university has temporarily suspended the MCC, according to the Daily Nexus.

According to the report, the decision to suspend the MCC was made after “discussion with student leaders and [MultiCultural Center] staff,” a university spokesperson said.

“The unauthorized posters and social media posts have been removed and we are conducting a review of the incident,” the spokesperson added.

The outlet reported that while the posters didn’t display any organization, one of the signage was approved by faculty and staff at the MCC.

”I am deeply upset by the blatant antisemitic messaging displayed at UCSB’s Multicultural Center. (we see the irony, right?),” Veksler wrote in an Instagram post. “I do not feel safe on campus. How can Jewish students feel safe at UCSB when they see a Jewish leader being explicitly targeted? This is dehumanizing and rooted in antisemitism.”

“The Jewish people are not going anywhere. I’m not going anywhere,” she added.

The University of California, Santa Barbara has condemned the posters, stating they are “a violation of our principles of community and inclusion.”

[RELATED: ‘Zionists are not welcomed’– UC Santa Barbara Multicultural Center displays litany of deranged anti-Semitic posters]

”Campus offices are reviewing these unauthorized and unofficial messages. The signage has been removed and campus is conducting a bias incident review based on potential discrimination related to protected categories that include religion, citizenship, and national or ethnic origin,” university officials wrote.

Since news broke of the posters, the MCC has deleted all of its social media pages and has removed staff information from its website.