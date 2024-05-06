Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

UCSC pro-Hamas occupiers demand school cut ties with Hillel

'If you want it gone - that means you want Jews gone.'

Trending
1
CHAOS AT FORDHAM: Woman speaks out after protester rips Israeli flag from her hands, says it's 'Baffling': EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

By Michael Duke 

2
TRASH: Humboldt campus occupiers left 8,000 LBS of debris, university says

By Adam Sabes 

3
Theology prof: 'Dear God, please help me to hate White people'

By Ben Zeisloft  

4
College president arrested, accused of turning school into forced labor camp

By Lauren Cooley 

5
Wheaton College's latest LGBT programming includes 'Lavender Graduation'

By Brendan  McDonald '25

6
Dershowitz offers pro bono lawsuit against pro-Hamas protesters and 'everybody involved in hurting Jews'

By Campus Reform 

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
May 6, 2024, 1:17 pm ET

The University of California, Santa Cruz Students for Justice in Palestine chapter demanded that the school cut ties with Hillel International as part of their anti-Israel encampment.

SJP at UCSC launched the anti-Israel encampment on Friday, posting a list of demands to its Instagram page.

The SJP chapter demanded that cut ties with “all zionist institutions,” including Hillel International, which operates individual Hillel chapters at 850 colleges around the world.

An individual commented on the post, asking why they’re calling on the university to remove Hillel from campus.

[RELATED: PARTY’S OVER: Police arrest over 100 Hamas-endorsed UCLA campus occupiers]

The SJP chapter attempted to clarify, stating “We’re talking about the Hillel international partnership which explicitly states the school cannot support BDS. The partnership also promotes academic censorship and censorship of free speech.”

However, the user responded: “without affiliating with Hillel International, there would be no Hillel chapter at UCSC.”

Hillel responded to the demand in a post on Instagram, stating “we are deeply concerned that the protestors’ demands include a UC-wide boycott of organizations that support Jewish studies, Jewish life, and address campus climate and antisemitism.”

[RELATED: TRASH: Humboldt campus occupiers left 8,000 LBS of debris, university says]

A UC Santa Cruz spokesman pointed Campus Reform to a statement from the university in support of Hillel.

”UC Santa Cruz strives to be a community welcoming and supportive to students of all backgrounds, cultures and religions. Hillel has long been an important part of our campus’s interfaith council and we value and intend to continue this relationship,” UC Santa Cruz Chancellor Cynthia Larive wrote.

Journalist Yashar Ali wrote on social media that Hillel is a “cultural lifeline for Jewish students.”

”If you want it gone - that means you want Jews gone. There’s no negotiating on the antisemitic nature of this demand,” he wrote.

Notably, JCRC Bay Area pointed out that one of the signs at the UC Santa Cruz encampment called for “Death to Israelis” and praised a Hamas militant.

Campus Reform reached out to the SJP chapter.


Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this