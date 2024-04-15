UCSD students hold 'Vigil for Palestine' to 'Honor Our Martyrs'

The University of California, San Diego Students for Justice in Palestine chapter announced it would host a Monday “Vigil for Palestine” in order to “Honor Our Martyrs.”

The event, scheduled for 12pm PT, was to be held in front of the university’s Geisel Library as a part of a “Global Strike for Palestine.” The protest also comes only a few days after Iran launched airstrikes against Israel.

A promotion for the protest, found on the SJP’s Instagram account, states: “BISAN AND PALESTINIANS ACROSS THE WORLD ARE CALLING FOR A GLOBAL STRIKE.”

The group adds, “NO BUSINESS AS USUAL DURING A GENOCIDE WE CALL ON YOU! UCSD STUDENTS TO COMMEMORATE AND HONOR THE 33,000+ INNOCENT PALESTINIAN LIVES LOST.”

The post continues: “NO SHOPPING NO SCHOOL AS USUAL FILL UP GAS BEFORE.”

UCSD SJP’s Instagram message also outlines a comment from an Instagram user “wizard_bisan1.”

The shared message from the account states: “The terrorist Israeli occupation, after half a year, is still insisting on entering Rafah, which is the last city that still contains most of the population of the Gaza Strip.”

The post continues: “The terrorist occupation is committing these crimes in front of the world, and is trying to have more time to destroy the hopes of the displaced to return and kill them with hunger and disease, and make the world get used to what is happening in Gaza and reduce media coverage and solidarity with Palestine, in addition to causing more destruction and strengthening the presence of the Israeli terrorists in Gaza in preparation for stealing the land.”

“Be smarter than them, and do not leave us to be killed and forgotten,” the Instagram statement adds. “*April 15 is a day of global strike*.. No schools, no movement, no work, no electronic payment, no gas stations. Make more noise and disturb the peace of terrorist politicians in America and IsraHell.”

Campus Reform has contacted UCSD SJP and UCSD for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.