UCSF Black History Month speaker goes on unhinged, racist rant: ‘Whites are psychopaths’

The University of California, San Francisco recently invited a speaker to deliver a lecture during Black History Month that featured several racially charged statements.



On Feb. 8, author and critical theorist Dante King delivered a talk at UCSF titled: “Diagnosing Whiteness and Anti-Blackness: White Psychopathology, Collective Psychosis and Trauma in America,” which focused on “the development, construction, and functionality of race and racism as psychopathology, psychopathy, and sociopathy,” said the event page.





.@UCSF invited Dante King to speak on “Diagnosing Whiteness.”



He claims that “whites are psychopaths” and that white people “have it written in the law you can rape black women.” He also makes excuses for black teenagers who commit violent crimes.



This is the modern university. pic.twitter.com/EzVlliZPR9 — YAF (@yaf) February 9, 2024



A compilation of clips from the lecture, posted to X by Young America’s Foundation, showcases several of King’s comments, including his statement that “Whites are psychopaths, and their behavior represents an underlying biologically transmittable proclivity with roots deep in their evolutionary history.”

[RELATED: ‘WHITES ONLY?’: Harvard prof likens Claudine Gay departure to Jim Crow racism]



King continued, asking the audience to demonstrate by show of hands “how many of you could see the proclivity that evolved deep within the evolutionary history of whiteness?” King went on to claim that those who didn’t raise their hands were in “denial.”

He later added “I think Whites are psychopathic. I think there are many lies. The level of lying that White people do that has started since colonialism. We’re just used to it.”



King also said that “rape culture in America is a legal, economic, and moral institution” and claimed that “we have it written in the law: You can rape black women.”



King continued by attacking Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his work against Critical Race Theory, alleging that the governor is using Florida taxpayer dollars to promote “hat[ing] black people.”



The lecturer seemed to justify certain acts of violence, saying: “Teenagers, young people that are going out and committing . . . home invasion and hitting people, women over the head with . . . objects, and stealing their purses, I want you to just say, ‘that’s just human nature,’” and continued later: “If you’re sitting here, you’re going, ‘wow, he sounds pretty pro-black,’ I am, I am. And for all you white people who are unwilling to admit that you’re pro-white, you’re just not saying it.”



The X video concluded with the moderator asking how King would answer potential accusations that he is guilty of “reverse racism,” to which King responded: “I don’t make room for that.”



According to his website bio, King is the executive director of “Blackademics,” a non-profit “focused on educating students and families across race, about the legacy and persistence of White supremacy and Anti-Blackness in America, as well as worldwide.”



King has previously taught classes for Stanford Medical School, Johns Hopkins, UCSF, and the Mayo Clinic, as seen on his website.

The website also states that King is now working on his third book, which shares the same title as his UCSF lecture, and which was also a subject of discussion at the same event.



[RELATED: University of Maine commences Black History Month with raising of BLM flag]



King is also the author of “The 400-Year Holocaust: White America’s Legal, Psychopathic, and Sociopathic Black Genocide - and the Revolt Against Critical Race Theory,” which “examines and discusses the relationships between the legal history of anti-blackness and Whiteness through colonialism and the United States, and its impacts on present-day America” and posits that racism is a “disease/illness (i.e., psychosis, psychopathy, sociopathy, etc.),” as featured on his website.



King is scheduled to speak again at UCSF in early March at a webinar titled “Understanding the Roots of Racism and Bias: Anti-Blackness, and Its Links to Whiteness, White Racism, Privilege, and Power,” which is a “multi-day intensive group workshop focused on disrupting racism and racial bias, increasing awareness of perpetual, systematic racial inequities through the lens of race, sex, and gender,” the course page advertises.



King’s comments attracted broad outrage and opprobrium, drawing accusations of racism, wrote BNN Breaking.



Campus Reform has previously reported on UCSF’s plans to “award over $100,000 for anti-racist biomedical research projects.”



Campus Reform has contacted UCSF and Dante King for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.