UCSF features ‘drag-laureate’ that was awarded more than $50k in taxpayer money

In recognition of “Pride Month,” the University of California, San Francisco provided students with an “LGBTQ+ Allyship Workshop” from San Francisco’s “first-ever Drag Laureate, D’arcy Drollinger.” The school’s Department of Anesthesia and Perioperative Care hosted the event.

D’Arcy Drollinger is a San Francisco-based “drag queen,” whom city mayor London Breed named San Francisco’s first “drag laureate” in 2023, an 18-month long position that provides Drollinger with $55,000 to set up events involving drag performances, among other duties.



[RELATED: Women’s Week at Indiana school features events on ‘Transgender Identities,’ ‘Lavender Bingo’]



“The City’s first-ever Drag Laureate will serve as an ambassador for San Francisco’s LGBTQ+, arts, nightlife, and entertainment communities,” the city government’s website states.



“The drag community for a very, very long time, hearkening back to the ‘60s, has always played a vital part in the city, both in politics and economics -- and also added a bunch of sparkle,” Drollinger said.



“Allyship” workshops, which school officials use to advance LGBTQ causes, have been featured on several university campuses, including the University of Massachusetts, Washington University in St. Louis, and Adelphi University in New York.



Drollinger’s “About” page lists some of his original productions such as: “Bitch Slap,” “Temple of Poon and Disastrous,” “Hot Trash,” and a feature film called “S*** & Champagne.” Drollinger is also the founder of “Sexitude,” a “sex-positive, age-positive, body-positive dance experience.”



The “drag laureate” event is one of several that UC San Francisco organized for the city’s “Pride Month.” The university also hosted an “LGBTQIA+ End of Year Gathering” on June 5, a “Queer Women of Color Film Festival” from June 14-16, and will be hosting a “Pride Parade” on June 30.



“Let us gather in community to honor and recognize the valuable contributions of LGBTQIA+ individuals at UCSF and beyond,” the school’s website says.



[RELATED: ‘Queer Resource Center’ that hosted ‘Gay Skeleton Wedding’ organizes special graduation for LGBTQ students]

Colleges and universities have hosted more drag performances on their campuses in recent years, including at Pennsylvania State University, the University of Oklahoma, and San Francisco State University.

Campus Reform contacted UC San Francisco and D’Arcy Drollinger for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.