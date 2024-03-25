Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

UF progressives eclipsed in student government elections

The University of Florida’s progressive Change Party has lost in recent elections to the Vision Party.

The Change Party supports DEI principles and gender neutral bathrooms on campus, among other measures.

Trending
1
Columbia student group panics amidst House investigation into school’s anti-Semitism
By Michael Duke 
2
Catholic college holds Equity Week for 'Infusing DEI into the Fabric of our Institution'
By Campus Reform Correspondent  
3
University of Dayton professor suggests Bible says men breastfed and gender is a 'color…
By Campus Reform Correspondent  
4
‘Never heard of him’: Notable Columbia prof says he isn’t sure Obama attended Columbia …
By Oliver Darcy 
5
Prof says 'all hell broke loose' at Harvard after his study found no racial bias in po…
By Patrick  McDonald '26
6
Lia Thomas ineligible for Olympics after new FINA ruling on transgender athletes
By Alexa Schwerha 
Pedro Rodriguez '24 | Florida Correspondent
March 25, 2024, 2:21 pm ET

The University of Florida’s progressive Change Party lost in recent student government elections.

Following the elections, the Vision Party will have 69 student Senate seats, significantly outnumbering the Change Party’s 29, as reported by the Alligator.

The Vision Party also won positions of executive leadership in student government, including the positions of student body president, vice president, and treasurer.

[RELATED: FIU student body prez says defending DEI is top priority]

Commenting on the loss, Change Party Deputy Minority Leader, Max Banach, told Campus Reform that “[a]t the end of the day, turnout is a major factor that determines elections. There was a confluence of events last spring largely in favor of Change: org funding, DEI changes, recent Gator scandals, etc. Those same conditions were not there in the same capacity this spring.”
“Our party president Connor Panish put it best when he said that every party and political movement has its ebbs and flows, and with every peak—with us winning a majority of seats in the two elections prior to Gerrymandering—comes a trough.,” said Banach.”

“The vision party . . .  is able to solicit votes from chapter members through a structure of incentives and ‘horse-trading,’” he added.

Change’s party platform includes “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion,” “Sustainability,” and “Transportation & Safety,” as seen on its Instagram.

The party also previously released a petition that urged the school to “[u]pdate the current map of gender neutral bathrooms and increase the number of gender neutral bathrooms to at least one per building.”

[RELATED: 4 times student activists pushed Green New Deal agenda in 2023]

A resolution previously introduced and passed by the Change Party, which the bill text claims is supported by Florida State Representative Anna Eskamani, states that “the University of Florida Student Senate calls upon Florida Lawmakers to take action to address the climate crisis in an urgent manner and to adopt a Green New Deal for the State of Florida,” as Campus Reform previously reported.

Banach expressed optimism about the future, telling Campus Reform: “This just lights a stronger fire in the hearts of all changemakers as we come close to summer term and the next elections forthcoming.”

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this