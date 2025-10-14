UMass Amherst to 'remain steadfast' in its commitment to DEI

The University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass Amherst) is doubling down on its commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, despite the possibility of losing federal funding.

On Friday, Oct. 10, Academic Human Resources and the Office of Faculty Development hosted a program called “LEAD+: Strategic Readiness in DEI: Navigating Change, Sustaining Commitment” for department officials. LEAD is an acronym for “Leadership Enhancement for Academic Departments.”

The Office of the Provost, which collaborated on LEAD+, used the program to reemphasize the school’s commitment to DEI, as well as consider compliance “in light of unchanged federal and state laws.”

“At UMass Amherst, we remain steadfast in our commitment to embedding and sustaining the principles of diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) across our employment practices, policies, and campus culture,” the office’s website says.

“Our goal is to foster a welcoming and inclusive environment for all students, faculty, and staff, while promoting an organizational culture that reflects our shared values and supports equitable access to programs and services,” it adds.

The program description makes clear that the school remains committed to its “DEI Working Group” and “strategic DEI decision-making.”

The university also continues to maintain an Office of Equity and Inclusion. The office describes its “commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging” as “deeply embedded into the core of UMass Amherst.”

The university’s DEI initiatives may run afoul of President Donald Trump’s January anti-DEI executive order. The order threatens federal funding loss for universities that continue to promote “dangerous, demeaning, and immoral race- and sex-based preferences under the guise of so-called ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ (DEI).”

While many universities have eliminated or rebranded DEI initiatives following the executive order, some have stood firm.

Campus Reform reported on Oct. 9 that Saint Louis University in Missouri still requires faculty and students to take an Oath of Inclusion and participate in DEI training.

According to the oath, students will “embrace people for the diversity of their identities” and “create a community inclusive of race, ethnicity, sex, age, ability, faith, orientation, gender, class and ideology.”

The University of Massachusetts Boston continues to run an office of Inclusive Excellence & Belonging.

“We foster an inclusive campus community and celebrate our diverse identities: cultural, socio-economic, linguistic, racial, ethnic, religious, political, sexual and gender identity and orientation,” a description reads.

Campus Reform contacted UMass Amherst for comment, but did not receive a response before publication.