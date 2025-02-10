UMich prof worried about men in women's prisoners after Trump signs two-gender executive order

In a recent interview, a University of Michigan professor voiced concerns over President Trump’s two-sex executive order, as it could have “some very bad implications for … transgender women.”

“I think that the main places that this is going to have effects are things like prisons and shelters. Things like that that are gender-segregated” Oliver Haimson told Fox 17.

University of Michigan professor is upset over Trump’s two-gender policy, because it will exclude men from being housed in women’s prisons and shelters. pic.twitter.com/zHRwwXscXU — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) January 21, 2025

“And that could have some very bad implications for, especially, I think, transgender women,” he continued.

“I do think though that civil rights groups, like the ACLU, will contest these orders in court. So there may be limits, there may be delays on these sorts of executive orders being enforced,” Haimson concluded.

Haimson serves as an associate professor of information, according to Michigan’s website. His research areas include “trans technologies, extended reality, augmented reality, content moderation, trans and LGBTQ+ health, identity transitions, social media,” according to his personal website.

“Transgender and nonbinary people face substantial challenges in the world, ranging from social inequities and discrimination to lack of access to resources,” his website reads. “Though technology cannot fully solve these problems, technological solutions may help to address some of the challenges trans people and communities face. In this work, we use interview methods to highlight areas for future trans technological innovation and community-based participatory design methods to design and build trans technologies.”

In April 2024, Haimson promoted a “design workshop for trans technology.” Listed eligibility included that people identify as part of the “trans community,” and those who were black, “Indigenous,” or “people of color” were especially encouraged to apply.

In September 2023, Haimson promoted another event for a “Trans/Queer in HCI Career Advice Panel,” which he described as a “job market Q&A for trans and queer graduate students and early-career researchers in [human-computer interaction].”

Campus Reform has contacted Oliver Haimson and the University of Michigan for further comment. This article will be updated accordingly.