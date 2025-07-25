UMich spent $100k on illegal immigrant scholarships, triggering federal probe

The Department of Education launched a civil rights investigation into the University of Michigan on Wednesday, alleging that a scholarship exclusively for illegal immigrant students violates federal law, according to a press release.

The university’s Dreamer Scholarship “is intended to support undocumented students or students with [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals] DACA status,” according to Michigan’s Office of Academic Multicultural Initiatives.

The university launched the Dreamer Scholarship in the 2023-2024 academic year, and in its first year, the program “awarded $100,000 in funding to undocumented students,” an annual report reveals.

“With $100,000 funded to date, the Dreamer Scholarship is a lifeline for students navigating the dual challenges of higher education and an uncertain legal status,” a university webpage states.

“These funds offer comprehensive support, covering everything from tuition and housing to medical bills and legal expenses,” the webpage adds.

Eligible expenses covered by the scholarship include but are not limited to food, textbooks, technology, utility bills, travel expenses, court costs, therapy, and counseling sessions.

Screenshot of flyer advertising scholarship for illegal immigrant students obtained from the University of Michigan Student Community of Progressive Empowerment (SCOPE) account on Facebook.

The university’s multicultural office also allocated $110,000 toward “student-led initiatives that promote multiculturalism,” according to its annual report. This budget funded events like the university’s seven cultural graduations, including an “Undocumented Student Graduation.”

In April, Campus Reform reported on graduation ceremonies for illegal immigrant students at four other universities.

The Dept. of Education’s probe into the University of Michigan is part of a larger federal investigation. The department is investigating four other universities for similar scholarships for illegal immigrant students.

The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) contends that excluding U.S. citizens from scholarship eligibility based on national origin amounts to unlawful discrimination.

Scholarships meant only for “undocumented students” or DACA students violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the OCR argues.

Title VI states the following: “No person in the United States shall, on the ground of race, color, or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

“Neither the Trump Administration’s America first policies nor the Civil Right Act of 1964’s prohibition on national origin discrimination permit universities to deny our fellow citizens the opportunity to compete for scholarships because they were born in the United States,” Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor wrote in the department’s press release.

