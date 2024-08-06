UNC and Duke anti-Israel groups condone 'armed rebellion' and 'revolutionary violence' to achieve goals: 'Resist by any means necessary'

Anti-Israel groups at the University of North Carolina and Duke University condoned violence as a way to achieve its goals as students get ready to head back to school.

The groups, University of North Carolina SJP, University of North Carolina Faculty & Staff for Justice in Palestine, Dike Divest Coalition, and Duke Students for Justice in Palestine made the post on Instagram on July 31, writing that individuals should “resist by any means necessary.”

”It is violently oppressive to passively observe oppressive violence, whether in Palestine, here, or anywhere in the world. Therefore, we emphasize our support for the right to resistance, not only in Palestine, but also here in the imperial core,” the groups wrote. “We condone all forms of principled action, including armed rebellion, necessary to stop Israel’s genocide and apartheid, and to dismantle imperialism and capitalism more broadly.”

”The oppressors will never grant full liberty to the oppressed; the oppressed must seize liberty with their own hands,” they added.

While demanding that all charges related to the previous encampment be dropped, the groups wrote that “Liberation may require revolutionary violence, but it must always stem from love.”

The anti-Israel groups in North Carolina aren’t the only ones to condone violence to achieve its goals.

The New York University People’s Solidarity Coalition posted a statement on Wednesday that it welcomes a “diversity of tactics that lead to victory” including “armed struggle.”

The university condemned the comments, calling them “deplorable.

CUNY for Palestine, a group at the City University of New York, recently released a statement that included a veiled threat.

“The City of New York and their pigs continue to escalate their repression of the city. . . . The city of New York and their pigs are going to keep brutalizing and escalating, and so will we,” the group wrote.