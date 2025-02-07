UNC Asheville student government rejects DEI laws, gives directives to illegal immigrants

The University of North Carolina Asheville Student Government Association (SGA) has created a “DEI resolution” in defiance of anti-DEI legislation and is providing directives to illegal immigrants amid the Trump administration’s illegal immigration crackdown.

“Make no mistake…SGA and countless others across the system will not stop raising our voices and fighting for DEI,” the resolution states.

Campus Reform reported that institutions within the University of North Carolina system cut nearly 60 DEI positions and closed 17 DEI offices to comply with a Board of Governors vote to slash DEI initiatives last May.

“UNC Asheville’s SGA strongly condemns this policy and the heartless actions of the UNC Board of Governors…they have failed us,” it states, remarking that the members of the Board of Governors are “predominantly of privileged standing.”

It continues, “DEI is not and never has been divisive, unfair, or ‘privileging some communities over others,’ and the only reason it has been wrongfully framed as such is due to the aggressive demonization and politicization of terms like diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

The letter also threatens that removing DEI “will only heighten feelings of isolation, anxiety, and depression” and worsen the mental health crisis among young people.

In a Feb. 6 social media post, UNC Asheville’s SGA provided directives to illegal immigrants in preparation of ICE raids.

“If/when you encounter any federal agents, like ICE (Immigration & Customs Enforcement), on our campus, it’s important to know your rights as a person in the U.S. regardless of your immigration status,” the student government posted on social media.

The post provides detailed directives about what to do if you are an illegal immigrant being detained, as well as information about an illegal immigrant’s “right to remain silent,” “right to an attorney,” and “right to privacy.”

The post also includes a list of campus resources and local attorneys.

The 2024-2025 platform of UNC Asheville’s student government includes “diversity, equity, & inclusion”, “social justice,” “sustainability,” and “mental health advocacy,” according to UNC Asheville SGA’s website.

The website includes detailed job descriptions for “executive” positions within the student government, including an “Executive of Diversity Initiatives.”

“The Executive of Diversity Initiatives will lead and create initiatives to increase diversity within the UNC Asheville student body,” the description states, noting that the position is currently inactive.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of North Carolina Asheville for comment.