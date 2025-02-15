UNC removes DEI course requirements after Trump’s executive orders

Following President Trump’s executive order last month, the University of North Carolina system has removed class requirements that had connections to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

The announcement was made in a memorandum written by Andrew Tripp, UNC’s Senior Vice President and General Counsel in the Office of Legal Affairs, on Feb. 5.

Tripp wrote that “all general education requirements and major-specific requirements mandating completion of course credits related to diversity, equity and inclusion, or any other topic identified in Section VII of the Equality Policy are suspended” at each of the university system’s campuses, according to The Hill.

[RELATED: Two UNC schools pull ‘diversity’ from mission statements amid system DEI overhaul]

The official described how President Trump’s Jan. 21 executive order prohibits “DEI and DEIA principles,” regardless of whether they are technically under the headings of “diversity,” “equity,” or “inclusion.”

“DEI requirements of the same substance, but identified by a different name, could further jeopardize federal funding,” Tripp asserted, according to KUTV.

Tripp added, according to Inside Higher Ed, that “even though some form of additional federal guidance is expected, and the law in this area remains unsettled, the risk of jeopardizing over $1.4B in critical federal research funding is simply too great to defer action.”

“In all events, no student’s graduation shall be delayed or deferred for failure to satisfy a suspended curricular or program requirement described in this memorandum,” Tripp’s memorandum concluded. “All University enrollment processes going forward—whether for a summer, fall, spring, or any other academic semester—shall comply with this memorandum.”

The University of North Carolina system has been grappling with the question of what to do with its DEI initiatives for some time. Earlier this month, UNC-Asheville’s student government created a “DEI resolution” in support of diversity initiatives at the school.

“UNC Asheville’s [Student Government Association] strongly condemns this policy and the heartless actions of the UNC Board of Governors…they have failed us,” the group asserted.

[RELATED: UNC System eliminates roles and repositions staff, continuing repeal of DEI on campus]

This followed the university administration’s decision last May to cut 60 DEI positions and close 17 DEI offices.

For their parts, the North Carolina Department of Labor and the Office of the State Auditor recently announced that they will completely remove DEI practices.

“From this point forward, we will hire and evaluate employees based on merit and on their ability to fulfill our mission to protect the health, safety and well-being of North Carolinians,” NC Labor Commissioner Luke Farley said in a statement.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of North Carolina for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.