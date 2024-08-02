UNC SJP suspended on X after comparing cops to KKK, attacking frat members who defended U.S. flag

Screenshot on left taken from X account of National SJP.

The suspension triggered outrage from the National SJP organization, which demanded that the UNC SJP be allowed back on X.



The National SJP wrote on Tuesday that “X has suspended UNC SJP’s account without notice” and added: “[R]eject zionist [sic] censorship — demand their reinstatement now!”



The UNC SJP’s X page lists the account as suspended, along with the message: “X suspends accounts which violate the X Rules.”



The National SJP shared a statement from the UNC chapter regarding the suspension, claiming: “This is clearly a form of censorship that many pro-Palestine social media accounts have been facing. Whether it be biased social media algorithms or unjustified account suspensions, large social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram do not take kindly to unapologetically pro-Palestinian content.”



The National SJP also shared some pictures of recent posts from the UNC SJP before its account was suspended.



The recent posts included ones where the UNC SJP compared the police to the Ku Klux Klan, called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “genocider,” and claimed that UNC-Chapel Hill fraternity members who defended the American flag against anti-Israel activists were “fascist.”



The UNC SJP recently found itself in controversy in other cases as well.



The group panicked after UNC-Chapel Hill police acquired a search warrant against it, regarding a case in which anti-Israel activists extensively vandalized an area of the campus with red paint on May 11.



On July 11, the UNC SJP claimed that it had been banned by the school in a supposed attempt to “crush the movement for Palestinian liberation on campus.”



Campus Reform has contacted the University of North Carolina and the school’s SJP chapter for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.