VIDEO: Students shocked when told about Hunter Biden scandal

In an article published by the New York Post, leaked emails seemingly show that Hunter Biden introduced his father, Joe Biden, to a top Ukrainian energy executive in 2015. The release of these emails has raised questions about Biden’s influence peddling and ties to foreign money.



Campus Reform wanted to find out what college students thought of this story, and whether or not this would disqualify a candidate from running for office.



Students were first asked whether or not they thought this type of story was one that the American people should know about. At first, Campus Reform didn’t tell them that this was about Biden’s leaked emails.

Students agreed that the American people should be aware of such a story.



“I think that is a worrying story,” one student said. “I think that anytime that someone in a presidential nominee’s life is influenced in foreign policy, I think that can be a real issue.”



“If a foreign power has influence over American politics, then that is of the interest of the American people, whether it’s from the left or from the right,” another student said.



Campus Reform then asked students if they thought this type of situation would disqualify a candidate from running for office.



One student said, “I mean, I think so. But I don’t know if everyone else would think that.”



“Morally to me, it would,” a student said.



“I don’t think someone who is running our country should be doing stuff like that,” another student said.



When students were told about Biden’s leaked emails, some were surprised.

“I really was kind of bummed out to hear that,” one student admitted.



One student said, “If it’s true, then that’s concerning.”



But, did students still believe this story would disqualify Joe Biden from running for president?



“I do believe it does if it’s entirely proven,” one student said.



Another student said, “At this point, I think I’m set in who I’m going to vote for.”

