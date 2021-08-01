UF class explores the Black Lives Matter 'endgame'

Mark Reid, an English professor at the University of Florida, will ask students this fall to analyze James Baldwin’s work through the lens of Critical Race Theory, as well as the writer’s influence on Black Lives Matter.

The course title is “James Baldwin & Critical Race Theory.”

”Students will critically study how James Baldwin fared as an American writer and social critic. and how critical race theory might reveal or deny the persistence of anti-black violence in words and deeds,” the course description states.

”Class discussion will consider how Baldwin imaginatively exposed and fervently articulated the coming consciousness that generates ‘Black Lives Matter’ awareness and endgame.”

Additionally, students will read supplemental texts from scholars including Frank B. Wilderson III and Jared Sexton. Wilderson III, a professor at the University of California, Davis has been quoted saying, “I’m not against police brutality, I’m against the police.”

In his book titled “The Man They Wanted Me to Be: Toxic Masculinity and a Crisis of Our Own Making,” Sexton writes “to be a white man in America is to expect everything to already be on your terms.”

Additionally, in his book titled “The People Are Going to Rise Like the Waters Upon Your Shore: A Story of American Rage,” Sexton labeled supporters of President Trump “ignorant, livid people.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Reid, Wilderson, and Sexton, but did not receive a response in time for publication.