'MERRY EVERYTHING': Students say Christmas promotes 'Christian Privilege', call for more inclusive holiday

While corporations and colleges alike have labored to eliminate the term “Merry Christmas” from their vocabulary and replace it with a broader “happy holidays,” the Center for Racial Justice in Education released a ”Racial Justice Guide” in an attempt to deconstruct “Christian privilege” and allow for a more inclusive celebration during the winter holiday season.

Campus Reform’s Addison Smith talked to students about this in Washington, D.C., many of whom agreed that Christmastime needs to be more inclusive.

”Yea, I definitely think that [Christmas should be more inclusive]. I recently went to a Christmas show by the... gay choir of D.C., and they sang a song... ‘Merry Everything.’ I think that’s like, really important,” one student told Smith.

One student insisted that it’s “probably not a good thing” to have extra emphasis on Christmas as opposed to other religious holidays.

When asked if they felt that Christian privilege was too prominent around the holiday season, many students answered in the affirmative.

”I agree,” said one student. “I think that’s a fair assessment,” another said. Many cited the way Christmas is marketed as evidence to substantiate their claims.

But how do students think Americans tackle the alleged problem of Christian privilege around Christmas? Watch the video to find out.

