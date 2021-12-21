Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

'MERRY EVERYTHING': Students say Christmas promotes 'Christian Privilege', call for more inclusive holiday

Campus Reform talked to students in Washington, D.C. about "Christian privilege" and making Christmastime more inclusive.

Many students agreed that Americans put too much emphasis on Christmas and offer their thoughts on how to change it

Trending
1
Claudine Gay is a DEI hire lacking intellectual credentials, critics argue
By Campus Reform 
2
Photos show mostly empty seats for Dylan Mulvaney event at Penn State
By Campus Reform 
3
Rep. Foxx announces formal investigation into Harvard, UPenn, MIT– promises more to com…
By Campus Reform 
4
Ivy League among top recipients of $8.5 billion Arab funding
By William Biagini  '24
5
UPenn reportedly sponsored Palestinian writer who joked about Hamas burning baby in ove…
By Campus Reform 
6
Harvard, MIT, UPenn presidents are so far left, even the White House condemns them: rep…
By Campus Reform 
Addison Smith | Host, One America News Network
December 21, 2021, 8:30 am ET

While corporations and colleges alike have labored to eliminate the term “Merry Christmas” from their vocabulary and replace it with a broader “happy holidays,” the Center for Racial Justice in Education released a ”Racial Justice Guide” in an attempt to deconstruct “Christian privilege” and allow for a more inclusive celebration during the winter holiday season.

Campus Reform’s Addison Smith talked to students about this in Washington, D.C., many of whom agreed that Christmastime needs to be more inclusive.

”Yea, I definitely think that [Christmas should be more inclusive]. I recently went to a Christmas show by the... gay choir of D.C., and they sang a song... ‘Merry Everything.’ I think that’s like, really important,” one student told Smith.

One student insisted that it’s “probably not a good thing” to have extra emphasis on Christmas as opposed to other religious holidays. 

When asked if they felt that Christian privilege was too prominent around the holiday season, many students answered in the affirmative.

”I agree,” said one student. “I think that’s a fair assessment,” another said. Many cited the way Christmas is marketed as evidence to substantiate their claims.

But how do students think Americans tackle the alleged problem of Christian privilege around Christmas? Watch the video to find out.

Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @_addisonsmith1


Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this