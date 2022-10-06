University libraries collaborate for pro-abortion book event

The University of California, San Diego (UCSD) library advertised “an intimate book talk on reproductive health” which featured books that celebrate abortion.

The featured books included Shout Your Abortion and My Mom Had An Abortion.

Amelia Bonrow, editor of Shout Your Abortion, Beezus Murphy, and Tatiana Gill, author and illustrator of My Mom Had An Abortion, attended to discuss the books.

The event, which was held Sept. 10, was sponsored by the San Diego Public Library, Library Foundation San Diego, San Diego County Library, UC San Diego Library, San Diego State University Library, and the California State University San Marcos Library.

The first 200 people to arrive received a free copy of Shout Your Abortion.

Shout Your Abortion is “a collection of photos, essays, and creative work inspired by the movement of the same name.”

The authors argue that a stronger approach to abortion access is necessary in the wake of Roe v. Wade’s overturn last June.

“Following the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, the act of shouting one’s abortion has become explicitly radical,” the description reads. “Shout Your Abortion is needed more urgently than ever before.”

The Shout Your Abortion organization describes its mission as “normalizing abortion and elevating safe paths to access, regardless of legality.”

The second book “is a unique coming-of-age tale told by a self-described dyslexic-asexual-lesbian-feminist teenager,” the description reads.

My Mom Had An Abortion follows protagonist Beezus B. Murphy “as she chronicles her evolving understanding of menstruation, reproduction, and abortion and finds her place in a confusing world.”

Campus Reform contacted every university and organization mentioned and will update this article accordingly.

