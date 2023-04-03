New College of Florida receives additional $15 million from state

The Florida Senate’s early budget proposal included $15 million to be given to New College, according to a Mar. 28 report from Florida Politics. The money was included in response to a request made by Governor DeSantis in January to provide New College “$15 million to overhaul and restructure the New College of Florida, including support for students’ scholarships and hiring faculty.”

Florida State Senator Kieth Perry told Florida Politics that the money given to New College of Florida will “support New College of Florida’s transition to a world-class liberal arts college.”

[RELATED: DeSantis admin claims universities ‘significantly misreported and under-reported’ DEI spending: report

The early budget proposal lists the $15 million as “New College of Florida - Operational Enhancement.” The proposal also allocates money for “operational support” at Florida Gulf Coast University, University of Florida - Health Science Center, and the University of West Florida.

Campus Reform has previously reported on DeSantis’ involvement with New College.

In March, Campus Reform reported that “[t]he New College of Florida Board of Trustees voted during a Feb. 28 meeting to abolish the college’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) office and programming.”

[RELATED: UF Board of Trustees prepares to vote on Ben Sasse appointment]

In February, Campus Reform reported on the new interim president of New College of Florida, Richard Corcoran. Corcoran is a conservative and previously served as speaker of the Florida House and as education commissioner.

According to U.S. News, New College of Florida is currently ranked number 76 for National Liberal Arts Colleges in the United States.

New College of Florida, Florida’s Office of the Governor, Keith Perry, Florida Politics, FGCU, UF Health Science Center, UF, and UWF have not responded to comments requested by Campus Reform.