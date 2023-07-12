Nonprofit calls for students to share their 'trans joy' as a form of 'resistance' to 'anti-transgender legislation'

The LGBT advocacy nonprofit group, Campus Pride, recently called for students to share their joy in being transgender in order to create “resistance” to anti-LGBT sentiments.

”Given the sharp rise in anti-transgender legislation and rhetoric, trans joy is more important than ever,” the group wrote on June 13.

”Trans joy, the feeling that one’s transgender identity is a gift rather than a burden, is a form of resistance. To counter headlines of violence and suicide with celebration and hope is an effective way to assert one’s identity and ensure we cannot and will not be erased,” the group continued.

Based in Charlotte and founded in 2001, Campus Pride is primarily volunteer-led and strives for a “safer college environment” for students who identify as LGBT.

“The primary objective of Campus Pride is to develop necessary resources, programs and services to support LGBTQ and ally students on college campuses across the United States,” reads the group’s mission statement.

Campus Pride noted: “Whether you derive this joy from clothing that aligns with your gender identity, or by surrounding yourself with other trans people, trans joy has invaluable power. Trans joy is not only a way to combat transphobia but also a critical step toward self love and acceptance.”

The group includes a link to a submission form, which asks for students’ first names, colleges, email addresses, and answers to the questions: “How do you experience trans joy?,” “What sparks your trans joy?,” and “Why is trans joy important?”.

“With so much negativity in the current political climate surrounding transgender identities, trans joy is more important than ever. To assert to others, and most importantly yourself, that your transness is not just valid, but a cause for celebration, is a major form of resistance,” the form states.

As of now, it is unclear how Campus Pride intends to use student responses to advance “trans joy.”

Campus Pride is known for its Campus Pride Index, which rates colleges and universities based on their LGBTQ+ friendliness.

The factors by which schools are graded include: “LGBTQ Policy Inclusion,” “LGBTQ Support & Institutional Commitment,” “LGBTQ Academic Life,” “ LGBTQ Student Life,” “LGBTQ Housing,” “LGBTQ Campus Safety,” “LGBTQ Counseling & Health,” and “LGBTQ Recruitment and Retention Efforts.”

Campus Pride also has a “Worst List“ of “absolute worst, most unsafe campuses for LGBTQ youth.” To be featured on this list, a school must have “received and/or applied for a Title IX exemption to discriminate against LGBTQ youth “ or “demonstrated past history and track record of anti-LGBTQ actions, programs and practices.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Campus Pride for comment and will update accordingly.