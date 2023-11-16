Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Oregon State students march to 'Free Palestine'

Campus Reform has obtained exclusive footage of an anti-Israel rally of Oregon State University students who marched to the local Benton County Courthouse.

Trending
1
Walls close in on Jew-haters as government starts investigations of campus anti-Semitism
By Celine Ryan Ciccio 
2
EXCLUSIVE: Alabama students met with 'death threat' after hosting memorial for Hamas vi…
By Celine Ryan Ciccio 
3
Photos show mostly empty seats for Dylan Mulvaney event at Penn State
By Campus Reform 
4
Anti-plagiarism policies 'harm Black and Latinx students,' professor argues
By Elaine Gunthorpe  '24
5
PROF GIORDANO: The reckoning within higher education is here
By Nicholas Giordano 
6
Dave Portnoy doubles down on refusal to hire from Harvard, MIT– calls on other business…
By Campus Reform 
Campus Reform
November 16, 2023, 10:34 am ET


Campus Reform has obtained exclusive footage of an anti-Israel rally of Oregon State University students who marched to the local Benton County Courthouse.

The event, organized by Students United for Palestine Equal Rights Oregon State University, took place Saturday. Students called for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war that has ensued in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attack against Israel.

”CEASE FIRE NOW! Free Palestine Next!” read an Instagram post advertising the event.

Anti-Israel demonstrations are happening on college campuses across the country. Campus Reform recently reported on rallies at San Diego State UniversityFlorida International University , and Florida State University


Share this article

More articles like this