No results

[VIDEO] Georgetown student says all Republicans should be 'put to death'

Kat Timpf | Analyst, Fox News
July 11, 2013, 7:49 am ET

A Georgetown student advocated for the extermination of all Republicans on Tuesday when asked if he supported the GOP’s plan to reduce student loan interest rates.

“I don’t think I support anything the Republicans do,” the unidentified student told Campus Reform. “I think all of them should probably be put to death.”

“That’s a little harsh,” countered another student.

“No, it’s not,” replied the other.

WATCH: Student advocates the death penalty for all Republicans

A George Washington University student also characterized Republicans as “douchey” because he thought Republicans were attempting to raise student loan interest rates even further.

“Generally, I think that the doubling of my interest rates for no reason is somewhat arbitrary and for lack of a better term, douchey,” he said.

WATCH: Student says Republicans are ‘douchey’

The Republican bill, however, did not seek to double the interest rates, but tie them to prevailing market rates, which President Obama previously supported while campaigning for office.

Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @KCTimpf

