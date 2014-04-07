Transgender student files complaint against Christian university for not letting him live in male dorms

A female-to-male transgender student has filed a discrimination complaint against his Christian university, claiming the school must allow him to live in men’s dormitories regardless of its theological principles.

George Fox University released a statement on Friday claiming that allowing the student, named Jayce, to live in on-campus male housing would interfere with its efforts “to be a Christ-centered community.”

“Our residential facilities are single gender because of our theological commitments,” it continues.

The Oregon college told the student that he could, however, live with other male students off campus or in his own on-campus apartment.

But the student said this is not good enough.

In the complaint, filed with the U.S. Department of Education on Thursday, Jayce’s attorney alleges that the college is violating Title IX regulations which require equal treatment of the sexes at schools that receive federal money.

Jayce’s mother has also launched an online petition demanding that the school change its mind.

“Being a religiously-affiliated school does not mean having to be unwilling to hear Jayce’s story, see past preconceived notions of sex and gender and respect him for who God made him,” it reads.

At the time of publication, the petition had more than 3,700 signatures.

Some students agree with the college’s stance.

“If we decide to go to George Fox knowing full well like the stance, then we should follow those rules,” freshman Mckenna Miner said in an interview with KOMO News.

This article originally referenced Jayce as a male-to-female transgendered student. Jayce is a female-to-male transgendered student. Campus Reform regrets the error.