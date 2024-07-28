Unhinged anti-Israel group at UWM threatens Jewish students, calling them ‘genocidal extremists’

An anti-Israel group at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee recently threatened Jewish students and organizations, calling them “genocidal extremists.”



The “UWM Popular University for Palestine” issued the threat through an Instagram post in July, specifically mentioning certain Jewish organizations: “We will no longer normalize genocidal extremists walking on our campus. Any organization or entity that supports Israel is not welcome at UWM. This includes the local extremist groups such as Hillel, Jewish Federation, etc.”



“We refuse to normalize extremists and extremist groups walking around our campus,” the post continued. “We are watching Israel’s legitimacy and international recognition fall to pieces on the world stage. Any organization that has not separated themselves from Israel will be treated accordingly as extremist criminals. Stay tuned.”



[RELATED: Anti-Israel group linked to Students for Justice in Palestine dumps maggots in hotel where Netanyahu is staying]



One of the Jewish groups targeted by the anti-Israel activists spoke out against the threatening Instagram post, saying it could incite violence.



“While we deeply believe in and support freedom of speech and freedom of expression, we believe this post could encourage harassment and violence towards Jewish students on campus as well as towards the staff of Hillel and the Jewish Federation,” the Milwaukee Jewish Federation wrote.



“Our office is currently working with UWM Police to further investigate this matter,” Milwaukee County District Attorney Chief Deputy Kent Lovern told the Wisconsin Law Journal.



UWM condemned the group’s rhetoric, issuing a statement on the matter: “UWM takes this post seriously and recognizes that the language in it, if acted upon, would undermine the safety of the UWM community, especially Jewish individuals and organizations. . . . While hateful or intimidating speech is often legally protected, it conflicts with the respect and conduct we ask of each member of our community.”



The “UWM Popular University for Palestine” also made other anti-Israel statements.



On Wednesday, the group condemned the Jewish State and expressed its wishes that the university does not serve as a “platform” for pro-Israel groups, which it claims support “human rights abuses.”



“We reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that UM does not become a platform for organizations that support the decades long Israeli occupation, its countless human rights abuses and crimes against humanity, and its current genocidal war,” the group wrote.



“Groups that fail to distance themselves from this rogue regime will not be normalized or welcomed on our campus,” it continued.



“We refuse to shy away from the fact that any support of Israel is considered an extremist position, only held by extremists, and we refuse to normalize extremism on our campus,” the student organization concluded.



[RELATED: Faculty for Justice in Palestine groups form, emulating anti-Israel student organization]



UWM faced backlash in May for arranging a deal with anti-Israel activists that was perceived as caving to their desires.



The school, among other measures, agreed to call for a “ceasefire in Gaza” and end ties with certain Israeli companies.



On May 14, Jay Rothman, the President of the UW system, condemned the terms of the agreement: “I am disappointed by the course taken by UW-Milwaukee, and I am continuing to assess the decision-making process that led to this result.”



Campus Reform has contacted the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.