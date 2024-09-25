‘UNHINGED,’ ‘MALICIOUS’: Vandal leaves dog excrement on 9/11 display at Gettysburg College

A vandal at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania recently left a bag of dog excrement near the middle of an American flag display on campus commemorating those who died during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

The vandal also stole a lawn sign from the display, which was set up by Gettysburg College’s Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) chapter.





YAF is a conservative national youth organization with local chapters at colleges and universities across the country, including Gettysburg College.



[RELATED: James Madison University moves 9/11 to ‘remote location’]

An email obtained by Campus Reform from a college official condemned the vandalism: “YAF leadership at Gettysburg informed us that someone placed a bag of dog excrement within their 9/11 commemoration display. If intentional, and we are looking into the circumstances, this act is deeply disrespectful to the memory of those lost, undermines the significance of this solemn remembrance, and is counter to the values of our community.”

Tyler Seeman, YAF Chapter President at Gettysburg College, condemned the incident in a statement to Campus Reform earlier this week.

“As Chairman at Gettysburg YAF, I am deeply disturbed by the behavior exhibited by individuals on Gettysburg College’s campus,” Seeman said. “Theft and vandalism have no place at colleges and universities, and the circumstances are not improved by the fact that this crime was targeted against a 9/11 display dedicated to the victims of the deadliest terrorist attack in American history.”

Seeman continued, expressing his condemnation of the disrespect shown to the display, but saying he was not surprised.

“It is regrettable that individuals on college property would take issue with remembering victims of terrorism on American soil, but not surprising given the current political climate on college campuses around the country,” he said.

Finally, Seeman said he wished the school had also noted the stolen lawn sign in its email statement: “I am disappointed that the College’s statement does not address the targeted theft against our chapter, and I hope that they will soon remind the campus community of freedom of expression protections and practices,” he said.



[RELATED: Duke SJP likens Israeli counteroffensive to 9/11 attacks]

YAF member Nick Alverson also expressed condemnation of the incident. In a statement shared with Campus Reform, he condemned the vandal as “unhinged” and “malicious” and added: “If someone is willing to not only disregard and vandalize the lives of those lost on that fateful day, but also to maliciously steal the sign presenting what those flags stand for, what other forms of violence are they capable of committing?”

Another YAF member on campus, Ella Hansen, also spoke out against the vandalism in a statement obtained by Campus Reform, saying the incident is “a disgrace to the people who lost their lives” and “to those who did so while saving countless others.”

Campus Reform contacted Gettysburg College for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.