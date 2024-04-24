Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Unhinged Palestinian who berated Holocaust memorial organizers cannot even get Hamas propaganda right

'What do you want to do then? Do you want to kill 40,000 children?'

Trending
1
Columbia has 'made clear' it 'does not want NYPD' on campus as pro-Hamas occupation takes over school

By Campus Reform 

2
Connecticut high school teacher makes music class play woke, college-commissioned piece on George Floyd: EXCLUSIVE

By Austin Browne  '24

3
THE SCROLL: Georgia State professor says instructing college students has become like teaching children: 'It's the hand holding'

By Adam Sabes 

4
Columbia is issuing press passes, but the pro-Hamas occupiers are in charge of journalists' access: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

By Michael Duke 

5
AYFKM: Columbia president told Congress this prof was 'terminated.' Now it appears he's 'holding class' INSIDE Columbia's gates among pro-Hamas camp

By Adam Sabes 

6
'Call out the National Guard': Biden must send troops to Columbia campus, Hawley says

By Campus Reform 

April 24, 2024, 1:59 pm ET

Students at the University of Michigan-Dearborn were incensed by a Tuesday memorial for lost Jewish lives, causing one particularly upset student to begin spouting butchered Hamas talking points.

The display, erected by the university’s chapter of Turning Point USA, consisted of over 100 small Israeli flags, meant to commemorate both the Israeli lives lost on and since the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre, as well as those lost in the Holocaust. 



The sight of this display caused Dearborn students to start engaging in protest. According to one local news outlet, said that the counter-protesters “criticized the event as being antagonistic towards the university’s substantial Arab population.”

Video obtained by Campus Reform shows a student who self-identifies Palestininan, asking if the students in charge of the display “want to f*cking kill me?”

”We don’t want to kill you,” the students answer, before the accuser goes on to repeat the incorrect figure.



”What do you want to do then? Do you want to kill 40,000 children? No? Why do you have the flags out then?”

As of April, 6 the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry only claimed to have documented a total of 33,091 Israel-attributed Palestinian deaths, admitting that it had “incomplete data” for 11,371 of them. 

That would bring the terrorist organization’s figure down to 21,720 individuals regardless of age. 

”Killing children? Is that what you’re remembering? Is that what you’re proud of? To be Israeli? That’s what you’re f*cking proud of? Yeah you are? You’re a horrible person. You’re a f*cking scumbag piece of sh*t.”

When one of the pro-Israel students responds by telling the Palestinian student that he respects his opinion, the shouting student again repeats the lie that Israel has killed 40,000 children.

”Oh you respect my opinion, yeah? Tell that to the 40,000 fucking children that are dead.”

Campus Reform reached out to the university for comment. This article will be updated accordingly. 

Share this article

More articles like this