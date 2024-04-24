Unhinged Palestinian who berated Holocaust memorial organizers cannot even get Hamas propaganda right

Students at the University of Michigan-Dearborn were incensed by a Tuesday memorial for lost Jewish lives, causing one particularly upset student to begin spouting butchered Hamas talking points.

The display, erected by the university’s chapter of Turning Point USA, consisted of over 100 small Israeli flags, meant to commemorate both the Israeli lives lost on and since the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre, as well as those lost in the Holocaust.









The sight of this display caused Dearborn students to start engaging in protest. According to one local news outlet, said that the counter-protesters “criticized the event as being antagonistic towards the university’s substantial Arab population.”

Video obtained by Campus Reform shows a student who self-identifies Palestininan, asking if the students in charge of the display “want to f*cking kill me?”

”We don’t want to kill you,” the students answer, before the accuser goes on to repeat the incorrect figure.





WATCH: TPUSA students at UMich Dearborn berated by pro-Palestine protester after setting up Israeli flags to honor lives lost during Oct. 7 terrorist attack and the Holocaust:



”Is that what you’re proud of, being Israeli?”



"You're a horrible person, you're a f*cking scumbag."…





”What do you want to do then? Do you want to kill 40,000 children? No? Why do you have the flags out then?”

As of April, 6 the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry only claimed to have documented a total of 33,091 Israel-attributed Palestinian deaths, admitting that it had “incomplete data” for 11,371 of them.

That would bring the terrorist organization’s figure down to 21,720 individuals regardless of age.

”Killing children? Is that what you’re remembering? Is that what you’re proud of? To be Israeli? That’s what you’re f*cking proud of? Yeah you are? You’re a horrible person. You’re a f*cking scumbag piece of sh*t.”

When one of the pro-Israel students responds by telling the Palestinian student that he respects his opinion, the shouting student again repeats the lie that Israel has killed 40,000 children.

”Oh you respect my opinion, yeah? Tell that to the 40,000 fucking children that are dead.”

Campus Reform reached out to the university for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.