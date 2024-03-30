Unhinged student group at Massachusetts college promotes violence as 'the only way to liberate Palestine'

Image from Mount Holyoke's SJP's Instagram account.

A pro-Palestinian group at a Massachusetts college recently seemed to promote violence against Israel.



Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) at Mount Holyoke College (MHC) of South Hadley, Massachusetts, posted on Instagram on Feb. 19 a picture titled “The five points of al-Thawabet” that seemed to lay out key principles regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that the SJP hold to.



“Thawabet,” an Arabic word that could be translated as “Constants,” has been used to refer to core demands of the pro-Palestinian movement, and to assert that Palestinians have a “right” to violent “resistance.”



[RELATED: UCSB suspends Multicultural Center after photos of anti-Semitic signage spark backlash]



The five points were: “1. A free Palestine is Arab from the river to the sea, with Al-Quds [the Arab name for Jerusalem] as its capital; 2. ﻿﻿﻿Armed struggle is the only way to liberate Palestine; 3. ﻿﻿﻿All Palestinians have the right of return; 4. ﻿﻿﻿The Palestinian Arab people reject all normalization of the Zionist entity [Israel]; 5. ﻿﻿﻿The Zionist entity is a constant source of threat for peace in the middle east and the whole world.”

The SJP chapter’s Instagram account is currently listed as “private.”



In late February, the group hosted an event with pro-Palestinian speaker Dr. Umayyah Cable, who allegedly had previously spoken in support of Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre of Israeli civilians.



Cable, who identifies herself as “Palestinian-American, queer, non-binary,” states that her “research and teaching interests span the fields of race and ethnic studies, film and media studies, anti-colonial studies, and queer theory, with a particular focus on the roles that art, film, and media play in the mobilization of Palestine solidarity politics in the United States,” according to her website.



[RELATED: Meet the queer, CRT professor who thinks Hamas has a ‘right to resist’]



According to the event’s registration page, the event focused on “the life experience and political activism of Palestinian-American lesbian activist Huda Jadallah as a representative example of how lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT/Queer) Arab Americans came out to both queer communities and Arab American communities in the 1980s and 1990s.”



According to some sources, those who identify as LGBT deal with severe persecution and the threat of murder in the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and Gaza Strip.



As seen in The Daily Wire, the group also previously posted an image of a man in a keffiyeh (a Palestinian scarf frequently used to express opposition to Israel) with the words “May Israel fall Inshallah [God willing].” The SJP on campus also called for MHC to cut all ties with Costa Coffee, Coca-Cola, and various programs allowing students to travel to and study in Israel, among other demands, continued The Daily Wire.



Campus Reform reached out to SJP at MHC for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Campus Reform Correspondent Savva Archakov contributed to this report.



